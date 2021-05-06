The Pemex fuel distribution center, in Guadalajara (Jalisco). Francisco Guasco / EFE

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is only useful to the extent that it is useful to the Mexican State. Today it costs you more than it gives you. During the first three months of 2021, Pemex reduced its losses 93% when compared to the first quarter of the previous year. However, Pemex’s situation continues to deteriorate. Losing 37,358 million pesos in a quarter would be a reason to sound the alarms in any company, for the state oil company it is not.

It is a mistake to take Pemex’s results as a validation of its strategy or business plan. Comparing the losses of the first quarter of 2021 with those of last year says little about the real state of the company. Pemex is not more profitable than a year ago, it is not more efficient when investing its resources, nor has it reduced the liabilities that reduce its profits, it only benefited from circumstances beyond its operation.

In fact, Pemex is a bankrupt company. The results show that Pemex costs the public treasury. The federal government has opted to support the company with capital injections for the payment of the debt, which currently amounts to 113,957 million dollars without counting debts to contractors, reductions in the tax burden (since the beginning of the Administration the rights for Shared utility, the main tax that Pemex pays, has dropped from 65% to 54%, below the average paid by private companies), as well as other types of tax benefits. Pemex’s financial situation would be significantly more delicate if it weren’t for this help.

These supports will not bear fruit to the extent that they are not accompanied by a major restructuring in corporate governance, in the very structure of the company and in labor liabilities. The reduction of the foreign exchange loss by around 87% is the main reason for the improvement in Pemex’s results, not operating improvements.

However, Pemex attributes all of its losses this year precisely to exchange rate fluctuations. This ignores the reality of its unprofitable subsidiaries, such as Pemex Transformación Industrial (Pemex TRI), in charge of refining and petrochemicals. Pemex TRI generates losses quarter after quarter and, over the years, it has become one of the main burdens for the company. To measure the poor financial situation of Pemex TRI, in 2021 it had losses of 39,699 million pesos, a figure even higher than the consolidated losses of the company. The fact that Pemex TRI operates in the red has not stopped investments in this subsidiary. Only in 2021, it has assigned a capital injection of 45,050 million pesos to continue the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery in Paraíso, Tabasco, an amount similar to the contributions received in 2019 and 2020. It is not in the hands of Pemex to eliminate the risk exchange rate, stop investing in segments that operate in the red, yes.

The flagship of Pemex, the Exploration and Production subsidiary, had better numbers with an operating profit of 132,205 million pesos. These results are largely the product of an increase in the price of the Mexican export mix to 56.26 dollars per barrel, 42.6% higher than the average of the first quarter of last year, higher demand abroad and higher margins for the reduction of the tax burden, not a more efficient operation. Although the subsidiary closed with a net loss of 745 million after financing costs and taxes, the figures for Pemex Exploración y Producción offer a more optimistic outlook than refining and petrochemicals.

Today Pemex is not viable without the support of the federal government. The lower losses reported in the financial statements are due to reasons that have little to do with its operations. Attributing the losses for the period in their entirety to exchange rate fluctuations not only distorts the picture of the real state of Pemex’s operations, but is blatantly false.

The causes of the company’s depleted finances – inefficient corporate governance, financial debt, debts with contractors, labor liabilities, investments in unprofitable segments – remain intact and to the extent that it is committed to reconcentrate the hydrocarbon sector in the old state monopoly , these will only increase.

The strategy presented in the company’s most recent business plan reaffirms the intention to invest resources in the areas where Pemex has losses. This will only further undermine the company’s already deteriorating finances and increase its dependence on capital contributions from the federal government. Pemex will continue to cost the Mexican State.

Perhaps an advantage of the reduction in the payment of taxes and duties of the company is that now it will be more difficult to justify the losses with the argument of the tax burden. It is essential to understand that public resources are by nature scarce, to use them as if they did not have a more profitable alternative economic, social and environmental use is deeply shortsighted and irresponsible.

On the other hand, Pemex’s inability to present its 2020 audited financial statements in a timely manner, as well as the need to request an extension for the third consecutive year is perhaps the most illustrative factor of the company’s real situation than the reduction in your losses due to circumstances unrelated to your operating performance.

Oscar Ocampo He is the Energy Coordinator at the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness AC

