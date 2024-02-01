Although the Nintendo Switch is a fairly good platform, it is not exempt from possible errors that appear on the screen, either with the different accessories that are connected to it or with the games themselves that for some reason or another fail to work. Whenever there are altercations of this type, an error code appears in the middle, which can be consulted on the official page of the big N to find the possible solution, although sometimes the answers they give are more ambiguous than thought.

If you have any type of problems with your console and until now you cannot solve them, since here we will put some of the codes and possible solutions to find. It's worth mentioning that not everything is 100% effective, but it will at least give you an idea of ​​what's going on with the portable device, whether it's the conventional version that connects to the television or the purely portable one.

Here you can consult it:

2153-0321: Error with audio hardware

This is easy to solve, for that you have to go to options and select the option to mute the volume when the headphones are disconnected.

2153-0321: Error caused by pirated content or corrupt hardware

This only appears if you have somehow put unauthorized or pirated software into the console. The solution is to go back to where the files were stored and delete them. If the console is restarted it could work, but if Nintendo detected it and banned the device there is not much to do.

2115-0096: Error with amiibo

To fix this problem, you have to see if the console is updated to the latest version, that also includes verifying that the Joy-Con work correctly and that they are essentially the original Nintendo ones. There is also the option to reset amiibo data in settings.

2153-1540: Critical hardware error on Switch



This error does not have many solutions, unless you have missed installing the latest software update. Otherwise, it is necessary to have the console repaired by the official distributor or even request the warranty if it is still on the indicated date.

2139-0006: Problem that has no solution



In this case, it is necessary to make the device's warranty valid, as long as it has not been mistreated by the dreamer. The problem occurs because a specific piece within the hardware has broken down, and finding the replacement and knowing which one it is in particular will be difficult.

2162-0002: General problems



This error occurs when crashes occur that you don't see coming, something that is normal and will surely happen to more than one user throughout the life of their console. The solution is simple, you just have to restart the console (turn it on and off) and then check if there are any pending updates, although the restart should be enough.

This happens when the console cannot upload screenshots to the Facebook profile. The solution is quick, you have to unlink the accounts and reconnect, this will allow you to transfer your images.

2164-0020 and 2122-0082: Problems with corrupted software



This is because the game had problems during its initial download, which is why it cannot start correctly. The solution is to delete it completely from the console, go to the eShop and download it again.

2162-0101: Starting the game is not possible



This tells us that the game cannot be started due to lack of updates, so we must connect to the internet to download and finally enter the software.

2306-0819: Problem with online connection on Switch

You must ensure that the corresponding game is updated to play Online. If it is not, it is necessary to download.

Errors 2021-0003, 2000-0000, 2101-0002 and 2107-0427

The solution is simple, you have to update the console and everything will be answered.

2124-3000 and 2137-1508: Cannot connect

Issue essentially appearing when Switch Online membership expired. So you have to do the renewal from the eShop.

2813-0071: Problems with downloads



This may be because the store is undergoing maintenance or with access credentials. The solution is as easy as restarting the console.

2142-1099 and 2155-0400: Parental Control



The parental control application is not working. Normally the solution is to restart the console.

Server maintenance:

In case you cannot enter to play online, if any of these errors appear, it is because the servers are under maintenance. Here you can see them:

– 2813-0002

– 2618-0542

– 2613-1400

– 2306-0811

– 2801-7002

– 2124-5119

– 2124-5249

– 2124-5002

– 2124-5200

– 2811-7503

– 2811-7504

– 2816-0700

– 2817-0700

Here are some errors that can be fixed by simply restarting the console:

– 2813-0009

– 2813-1400

– 2813-6835

– 2813-9804

– 2813-9712

– 2810-1500

With this we would conclude this guide to the error codes that appear on nintendo switch and its possible solutions. Of course, in case you find yourself with a total impediment, it is time to talk to customer service, the important thing is that there are already agents who speak Spanish for those who do not master the language.

Via: N.T.

Editor's note: It is always a terror to encounter this type of error on the console, the good thing is that in most cases there are simple solutions that do not require the use of the warranty. Of course, by adding piracy things you are getting into unnecessary problems.