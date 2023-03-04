Nickol Sinchi and Azucena Calvay recently left their orchestras for various reasons. However, the singers share several things in common, rather than differences.

The changes in the world of cumbia do not stop. Following the departure of Nickol Sinchi from Corazón Serrano after nine years of touring Peru and other countries, another of the singers who also announced her retirement from the orchestra that made her famous is Azucena Calvay, who in recent months has caused a stir with the theme “Mix let me love you”.

In his statement, Nickol Sinchi assured that he was leaving the Pacaipampa group because he wanted to spend more time with his little son; while Azucena Calvay stated that she was leaving Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia because she wanted to dedicate more time to her studies at the university. Although it seems that there are several differences between the interpreters, both have many things in common.

Nickol Sinchi and Azucena Calvay left their orchestras at a great time. Photos: composition LR/Facebook

Nickol Sinchi and Azucena Calvay resigned from their orchestras

Unlike what happened with other Peruvian singers, Nickol Sinchi said goodbye to Corazón Serrano at the end of a concert in Piura, a city that became his second home due to the number of performances in the north.

The interpreter of “Hasta la raíz” thanked the Guerrero Neira brothers for the opportunity to belong to the group for several years. “Thank the Corazón Serrano musical school. For me, it has been an honor and a pride to have belonged to Corazón Serrano, a dream come true. And (I thank) my musical parents, Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo and Irma,” the 24-year-old said sadly.

“I want to send a special greeting to Lima to my family and my little son. Every decision I make is for him, because I think of him and I love him very much,” added the artist born in Villa El Salvador.

Meanwhile, Azucena Calvay followed in the footsteps of Nickol Sinchi and it was she who decided not to continue in Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia despite the success she achieved with the song “Mix let me love you”. “With great sadness, I have to inform the followers of Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia that, because I require more time to continue with my studies and in agreement with the owners of the orchestra, I have decided to retire from it,” he stated on his networks. social.

“For my part, I will undertake the path of my professional training without leaving my passion, which is music, for which I am determined to take on each challenge of this fascinating but not easy path of art”, highlighted the Chiclayo.

Azucena Calvay said goodbye to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia with an emotional message. Photo: Facebook capture/Azucena Calvay

Nickol Sinchi and Azucena Calvay have higher education

Azucena Calvay, 21, and Nickol Sinchi, 24, love music, but their passion for art has not prevented the performers from taking time to study a career that is very different from what they do. Both have stated that they plan to practice their professions.

The interpreter of “Sitting in a bar”, who confirmed her departure from Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia on March 1, assured that she left the northern orchestra because she wants to focus on her higher studies, since she is currently in the tenth cycle of Human Medicine degree at the Señor de Sipán University.

As is well known, Azucena Calvay had to organize herself to be able to divide her time between her work and her professional career. “I study every morning and work afternoons and nights. The days that I have free, Wednesday and Thursday, I dedicate myself to my family, ”she said in a recent interview with” On the sixth day “.

On the other hand, Nickol Sinchi is also focused on finishing his Business Administration degree. Apparently, her great inspiration was Corazón Serrano, because thanks to the Guerrero Neira brothers, the orchestra is one of the most requested in our country.

Likewise, in said interview with Radio Nueva Q, Sinchi showed his most human side and revealed the social goal he longs to achieve. “Build a shelter and help all the grandparents,” said Jorge Chapa’s girlfriend.

Azucena Calvay and Nickol Sinchi became famous with a cover

Nickol Sinchi was in Corazón Serrano for nine years and in his voice he released many of the group’s songs, but the song with which he increased his popularity was with the cover song “Hasta la raíz”, a song by Natalia Lafourcade. Even said single became the most popular of the year 2016.

Meanwhile, the song that launched Azucena Calvay to stardom is the “Mix let me love you”. This song was recorded months ago by Estrella Feijoó for Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, but four years ago Corazón Serrano first released it on the voice of Edwin Guerrero. However, the authors are Byron Arce, Mario Congo and Nelson Congo.