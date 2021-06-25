What the parents of Lorenzo Tanturli risk for the disappearance of their son: here is the explanation

They are still in progress investigations by the judiciary, to understand what it is happened to the little one Nicola Tanturli. However, many are wondering what could happen to his parents, if the police were to declare that they have responsibility for the terrible affair.

The serious episode of this child of only 21 months, began on the night of Monday 21 June. Precisely a Campanara, a hamlet in the small town of Palazzuolo sul Senio.

Mom had put the baby to bed for a rest. However, around midnight, the two parents realized it was disappeared and immediately started the research by yourself.

Only 9 hours later, as their desperate attempts did not lead to anything concrete, they decided to ask Help to the police. The agents, coordinated by the prefecture, immediately started all the searches.

The happy ending arrived the next morning. When Giuseppe Di Tommaso, one of the envoys of ‘Live Life’, he found little Nicola under one escarpment about 3 km from his home. In spite of everything he was well, did not report trauma and injuries, but only a few scratches and a big one fright.

The investigation into the disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli

Since the Prefecture discovered what was happening in the Mugello woods, it has opened a investigation file. But none turns out to be investigated.

However, for the investigators there are still gods points to be clarified. For example why Nicola had shoes on his feet when he was found, if he was sleeping. In addition, right in front of the door of his house, they found some traces of blood. Now it will be necessary to understand whether or not they belong to the child.

In addition, there is also one previous one disappearance concerning the same family. The eldest son of the couple, he also disappeared for the woods of the Mugello. It happened last year, when the little boy was 3 years old. A close he found it about 1 km from his home.

The magistrates have now asked the carabinieri at the station Borgo San Lorenzo of to investigate. They are evaluating all hypothesis and they’re trying to figure out if it’s possible or not, denounce the two parents for the crime of neglect of a minor.