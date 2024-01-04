The New York Justice Department published this Wednesday a first batch of almost 1,000 court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.

The documents are part of a defamation complaint filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main accusers, against Ghislaine Maxwell, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison and former lover of the financier.

(Read also: Jeffrey Epstein: download the declassified files that name several celebrities).

Virginia Giuffre was a victim of child sexual abuse between 1999 and 2002 by Epstein. She has said that Ghislaine Maxwell was “the mastermind” behind Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring. In addition, he had access to famous and powerful people. Hence, his statements seem key to establishing Epstein's child abuse network.

According to British media, Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, 62, dates back to 2016 and it was resolved the following year. But the Miami Herald then took legal action to access the file and investigate Epstein's network.

Thus, Judge Loretta Preska, of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, had ordered that As of January 1, the documents, until now sealed, were made public and include the identity of about 150 people.

(Also read: Why could the 2024 presidential elections break US history in two?)

Although there was speculation that the documents would reveal a list of Epstein's clients, many of the names that appear in the published documents did not cause surprise. The names disclosed are, for the most part, widely reported former associates of the late financier, including former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Great Britain..

This undated evidence image obtained on December 8, 2021 from the US District Court shows British socialist Ghislaine Maxwell and American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AFP / US District Court

What the documents say about Clinton or Trump

The documents released this Wednesday, almost a thousand pages in total, are just the first part of those that will be released in the following days and that will give a lot to talk about.

Mixed in the list are those accused of crimes, accusers and potential witnesses, including Epstein employees and people who visited his mansion, such as former United States President Bill Clinton, or those who traveled on his private plane. There are also other high-profile figures from the worlds of politics, business and royalty.

However, being mentioned in the documents does not imply any type of guilt or connection with Epstein's sexual crimes, Well, in the documents there are several emails, statements from victims, witnesses and other types of documents in which hundreds of people were mentioned for multiple reasons.

(We suggest: Jeffrey Epstein Case: the names of celebrities and politicians in declassified documents).

Bill Clinton, former US president

In the files revealed so far, the names of more than 150 Epstein associates are mentioned, including Bill Clinton and the late former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson. But there are also other names that are only mentioned without further details, at least for now. This is the case of former Vice President Al Gore.

Bill Clinton, for example, is one of the people mentioned in the files. Labeled in some of the documents as John Doe 36 or sometimes under his real name, he appears more than 50 times.

One of Epstein's victims, Johanna Sjoberg, stated that on one occasion, Epstein said that “Clinton likes young girls, referring to girls.” There is also talk of Clinton's trip with Epstein to Thailand.

The documents reveal that Sjoberg was also asked if Clinton was a friend of Epstein, to which the young woman responded that the financier had dealings with the former US president.

According to CNN, a spokeswoman for Bill Clinton acknowledged in 2019 that the former president flew on the deceased financier's private plane, but He denied that Clinton was aware of the child abuse crimes. The documents, in fact, do not accuse Bill Clinton of a crime or irregularity in the context of the case against Jeffrey Epstein.

Another of those mentioned in the documents is former Republican President Donald Trump, who is also not accused of sexual conduct. or being related to Epstein's criminal schemes.

The victim Johanna Sjoberg was the one who mentioned Trump in a statement when recalling that, on one occasion when they traveled to Atlantic City, Epstein suggested calling Trump upon landing and visiting a casino together.

“Jeffrey said, 'Great, we'll call Trump and we'll go to… I don't remember the name of the casino, but we'll go to the casino,'” said Sjoberg, who also denied that he ever gave the former Republican president a massage.

Former US president and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The documents also mention former US Vice President Al Gore, who is also not linked to Epstein's crimes. Gore was mentioned by Giuffre saying that he had been asked for all photos in which he appeared with anyone. Apparently there was one with Al Gore.

In another document, Virginia Giuffre does claim that she was forced to have relations with the former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, died last September.

She also claims that she was forced to have relations with “George Mitchell – former majority leader in the US Senate -, Jean Luc Brunel -owner of a modeling agency in France and accused of recruiting women for Epstein-, Bill Richardson, another prince…. Marvin Minsky (American scientist) and another foreign president, who was Spanish”, of which there is no figure your name.

According to CNN, “Giuffre also alleges that Maxwell ordered her to have sexual relations with an unnamed prince, the owner of a large hotel chain and a name completely blacked out.”

Prince Andrew and others mentioned

The name of Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre sued for sexual abuse and with whom she reached an out-of-court settlement, It also appears several times in the documents. Although it is not a new accusation. In fact, Andrés was removed from the British monarchy and no longer performs royal duties due to his ties to Epstein.

Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

However, the documents show Andrés' participation not only in sexual encounters with Giuffre, but also in having groped Sjoberg.

The girl said in a 2016 statement that the Duke of York put his hand on her chest while she sat on his lap. at the financier's Manhattan home in 2001.

He also posed for a photo with Giuffre, whose chest was groped using an Andrew puppet, Sjoberg testified. “They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's chest, and Andrew put his hand on my chest, and they took a photo,” he said. of Maxwell and Epstein.

Another document states that one of the victims was “forced to have sexual relations with the prince when she was a minor in three different geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with many other underage girls).”

According to The Guardian, “Epstein ordered her to give the prince whatever he demanded and demanded that Jane Doe #3 (who is apparently Giuffre) tell him the details of the sexual abuse.”

Another of the documents involves the late scientist Stephen Hawking. Pedophile Epstein reportedly sent an email to his partner Maxwell to deny allegations that Professor Stephen Hawking participated in an orgy with minors.

In an email sent by Epstein to Maxwell on January 12, 2015, Maxwell asks his girlfriend to find out if any of Virginia Giuffre's friends or family would appear in court to help prove that her accusations were false.

“He can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaintances and family who come forward and help prove that his accusations are false (..) The strongest (of the accusations) is the Clinton dinner and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” Epstein wrote.According to La Vanguardia, there are images that show that Stephen Hawking visited Epstein's island in 2006 for a conference.

The theory could be Hawking's last contribution to science before his death in 2018. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga. EFE

A good part of the documents focuses on the testimony of Maxwell herself, whom prosecutors accuse of not wanting to collaborate or of having “amnesia” by not remembering almost any of the events mentioned to her.

In the interrogations, Witnesses mention how Epstein needed to have sex three times a day for 'physical need' and how Maxwell began to bring young men to her when she could not satisfy him.

A pilot who worked for Epstein claims in his testimony that the tycoon liked “younger and younger” women, 16 or 17 years old. One of the documents talks about the case of a 13-year-old minor, about whom Maxwell said he knew nothing.

Star Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield are also mentioned in the documents. Sjoberg claimed that he met them both thanks to Epstein, but does not mention any sexual relationship or crime on the part of either of them.

In the case of Copperfield, Johanna Sjoberg says that the magician once asked her if she knew that “girls were paid to find other girls.”

The name of John Paul II also appears in the documents, since one of the victims mentions that in one of Epstein's houses he was able to see a photograph of the financier next to the pontiff and with Maxwell.

Another name is that of Thomas Pritzker, CEO of Hyatt Hotels, since one of the victims indicated having had sexual relations with Pritzker on one occasion.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With Efe, Bloomberg, El Universal and El Comercio (GDA)