He passport It is a document that works as Identification and accreditation of nationality issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) which gives legal certainty to its holder; it is also an official travel document necessary for traveling outside the country. However, What do I need to do to get it for the first time?

When used outside the country of origin, the passport requests foreign authorities to allow free passage, provide assistance and protection. It is recognized by member countries of the International Civil Aeronautics Organization (ICAO), airlines, and Mexican and foreign authorities as a travel document.

If you are thinking about applying for a passport for the first time, It is necessary to comply with a series of steps and requirements for the process.

Process for the first time

To process the passport for the first time, It is essential to schedule an appointment at an SRE office.gather the required documents and pay the application fee.

The way to schedule your appointment can be via the official website, by phone or WhatsApp.

Institutional portal: https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

Contact Center: 5589324827 Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

WhatsApp platform: +55 5589324827

You will need to determine the Number of people requiring a passportyour CURP, determine your immigration status – that is, if you are Mexican or a foreigner – and locate your state and delegation where you want to attend your appointment.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Next you will select a validity of your passportremember that the price varies depending on the season:

3 years – $1,655 Mexican pesos

6 years – $2,250 Mexican pesos

10 years – $3,940 Mexican pesos

Permanent – $5,000 Mexican pesos

The methods of pay are exclusively for SPEI Bank Transfer which you must pay within 24 hours. If you do not make your payment, it will expire and you will lose your appointment.

Documentation required to process the passport:

Birth certificate and copy

Certified CURP and copy

Official identification (INE)

Payment receipt

Printed quote

If you do not have your INE or Birth Certificate, you can present another document that certifies your nationality:

Internship letter

Letter of naturalization

Identity card

Professional certificate

Consular registration certificate

Certificate of Mexican nationality

Credential from the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM)

Medical Services Credential

Declaration of Mexican nationality

Pay the passport fee

Card or credential for pensioners and retirees

National credential or card for people with disabilities

In it case of minorsidentity is accredited with one of these documents:

Naturalization Letter

Current official identification with a photograph, such as a valid school ID; in the case of children under 7 years of age, a medical certificate with a photograph of the minor and the seal of the medical institution recognized by law may be presented.

Personal identity card

Official photo ID of parents or guardians

School certificate issued by the SEPyC

Proof of the level of studies being pursued

Medical services credential from a public health or social security institution

High security Consular Registration Certificate

National Credential for People with Disabilities

Minors will be asked to:

Birth certificate

ID

Appearance of both parents or whoever exercises parental authority presenting passport, INE, professional ID, professional degree or other documents that prove identity

CURP

Payment receipt

Printed quote

Remember that passport appointments are personal and non-transferable.