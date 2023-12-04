With the ‘macro bridge’ of the Constitution just around the corner, there are many citizens who are rushing through these last hours of work with their minds already set on preparing for these mini-vacations: suitcases, confirmation of reservations, excursions, flights, review of the documentation… Everything is ready to enjoy a getaway in which seven out of ten Spaniards will travel on one of the holidays and will spend an average of 660 euros, according to data from a study prepared by the flight and hotel search engine Jetcost.

So if you don’t want a setback to ruin these days of rest, it is important to know how to act in case of flight cancellation, lost luggage, overbooking…

Cancellations



If you arrive at the airport and the flight you had booked is cancelled, the solution (and also the compensation) varies depending on the reason for the cancellation. If the cause is considered extraordinary (weather is the most common), “but they offer you an alternative flight that can take you to your destination with less than 2 hours of delay, they are only obliged to provide you with assistance.” Now, you have the right to choose if you want to reach your destination when possible or if you no longer want to travel and prefer to have the price of the ticket refunded,” the OCU states.

If the cause is ordinary (internal problems, scheduling…), the passenger not only has the right to assistance but also to financial compensation, which ranges from 125 to 600 euros per trip depending on the kilometers of the flight.

Flight up to 1,500 km: 250 euros (125 euros if they offer you to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 2 hours).

Flight of between 1,500 and 3,500 km. or within the EU of more than 1,500 km: 400 euros (200 if they offer you to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 3 hours).

Flight of 3,500 km or more leaving outside the EU: 600 euros (300 euros if they offer you to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 4 hours).

Delays



A very common setback during vacation times or long weekends like the one that starts tomorrow are delays. Here we also differentiate between extraordinary and ordinary causes. In the first case, “the company does not have to compensate the passenger. Hence, sometimes an attempt is made to present something ordinary as ‘extraordinary’, such as, for example, a breakdown detected during an inspection of the plane,” the OCU warns. When the delay is due to an ordinary cause, compensation of up to 5,000 euros can be requested for damages that can be demonstrated.

Overbooking



It may also happen that you arrive at the airport and they tell you that you cannot get on the plane because there is overbooking. That is, they sell more seats than the plane has. “It’s a nuisance, but it is a legal practice,” the experts clarify. In these cases, “the company can ask volunteers to give up their seat in exchange for some benefit agreed upon by both parties. And, be careful, because passengers who give up their seat do not lose the right to be compensated.

“The company is also obliged to provide the traveler with food and drink while waiting for alternative transportation, in addition to having to take care of hotel accommodation and airport transfers if necessary,” they point out.

What happens when there are no volunteers who give up their place? In that case, it will be the company itself that decides which passengers stay on the ground. «In this case, those affected can choose between refunding the ticket price within seven days, boarding later on another flight operated by the same company or delaying the trip until a date that suits the passenger. Regardless of the solution you prefer, you do not lose the right to request financial compensation, in addition to being able to also claim damages,” points out Rosana Pérez Gurrea, member of the Subcommittee on Consumer Rights of the General Council of Spanish Lawyers (CGAE). ).

Lost luggage



Oh, how angry it is when you arrive at your destination and your luggage doesn’t appear. «The first thing to do is go to the company counter and request a baggage irregularity report (PIR), which must be attached when submitting the claim. If the luggage arrives late, there is a claim period of 21 days from the time of delivery.

To request compensation from the airline for this reason, it is necessary to be able to demonstrate the economic loss that the delay of the luggage has caused to the passengers (for example, invoices for all the products that you have been forced to buy due to not having the suitcase on time). If, on the other hand, the company loses the suitcase, you can also prove the value of the belongings with invoices or purchase receipts, although it is usually more complicated. «Another option is to make a declaration of the value of the luggage before flying to be able to demand that amount in case of loss. If this is not done, the maximum compensation that can be requested is 1,200 euros,” they report in the OCU.

Documentation



What happens if I have a booked flight for this bridge and I show up at the airport with an expired ID? «If you have a passport in order, the problem is solved. If this is not the case and the destination is national, you can fly even if the document is not valid. In fact, those under 14 years of age are not even required to have identification. Now, there are airlines that cause problems even though it is not a legal requirement. In this case, the citizen has two options: report the case – who will win, but risk missing the flight – or comply with the airline’s demands and get on the plane. The most advisable thing is to consult with the company beforehand,” they advise in the Documentation Unit for Spaniards and Foreigners of the National Police (UDEYE).

If the flight is outside our borders, it is mandatory to travel with all documentation in order, including minors. «The passport is the travel document with which we can move around the world. Another thing is that within the Schengen area we are allowed to travel only with our DNI, as is the case. In fact, the latest modification to the format of the national identity document has been made to make it more recognizable at the European level,” the same sources clarify.