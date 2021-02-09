After the authorization of the use of Autotune in the presentations of I am, great battles, the imitators of the program gave their releases.

The statements were given after the great controversy over the application of this tool during the show ‘Bad Bunny‘last Friday, February 5.

Tony Succar and Mauri Stern had a heated argument over the use of voice modifiers. However, they reached an agreement with the production of the Latin.

I am impersonators weigh in on Auto-Tune

In this regard, its members spoke about whether they are in favor or against applying Auto-Tune during live shows.

“I’ve used Auto-Tune for recordings, but never for live performances,” noted ‘Sandro’.

For its part, ‘Myriam Hernandez’ said he did not know the digital tool. “I wouldn’t know what to say; I don’t know much about Auto-Tune and the urban ”, the artist replied after the consultation.

Carlos Burga, an imitator of José José, assured that the Mexican artist did not use voice modifiers in his concerts. “José José never used Auto-Tune”, expressed the characterizer.

On whether it should be used in I am, great battles, he was against. “It would give an advantage to other imitators who do not usually use it,” he added. Tony cam (Sandro).

However, the impersonator of the balladeer had no ideas against its use. “Everything that is fair for this competition, welcome,” he said.

It should be noted that on February 8, Auto-Tune was applied for the first time in the program, in the performance of ‘Bad Bunny’, who sang the song “Mía”. The young artist managed to beat ‘Salim Vera’ in that edition.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.