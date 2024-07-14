With the US presidential campaign underway, it is a good time to analyse a source of perplexity that has persisted since the arrival of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the White House, on the political scene: How can American fundamentalist Christians be so enthusiastic about a politician who could not be less Christian?

This apparent paradox has its roots in the way of thinking of Christian fundamentalism. It is based on a special code of creation of meaning that allows believers to see and hear what others neither see nor hear.

“Blessed are your eyes, because they see, and your ears, because they hear. Truly, I say to you, many prophets and righteous people longed to see what you see, but did not see it; they longed to hear what you hear, but did not hear it” (Matthew 13:16-17). The meaning of these words can only be correctly decoded by the faithful. Those who don’t have that tool will see something different, or maybe nothing at all.

If you look and think from outside the hermeneutical code of Christian fundamentalism, it is natural that Trump seems to you a ruthless, selfish man, determined to maximize power, wealth and carnal pleasures. But spiritual blindness prevents you from seeing how The Holy Spirit uses Trump as an instrument of the “mystery of evil” (according to the description in the Second Letter to the Thessalonians) to contain the arrival of the supreme evil or to produce something greater: the end of times, the second coming of the Messiah.

In this account, what matters is not the factual truth of Trump’s sinfulness, but rather the higher truth that There are spiritual forces working through him. This makes Trump a divine instrument to delay the arrival of the antichrist or to create heaven on earth. According to this fundamentalist Christian belief, Trump’s use of political means is justifiable if it is what is needed to destroy evil or pave the way for good.

Understanding this theological framework helps us recognize the futility of denouncing “post-truth” politics. It is well known that the use of disinformation to sow confusion and despair is an element of totalitarianism.

Liberal democracies cannot long survive without a legally protected institutional infrastructure that safeguards the meaningful exercise of free speech. This is what free speech purists fail to understand when they use First Amendment doctrine in defense of illiberal attacks on the electoral process. The aim of these attacks is to hinder debate (sow confusion and mistrust) by spreading demonstrably false information. with the intention or hope that others will believe it.

Those who oppose Trump and his illiberal supporters will not succeed if they believe that the political challenge they face boils down to ensuring the triumph of factual truth over deliberate lying. There is another, even deeper challenge, related to the very fabric of liberal democracy.: “Congress shall make no law respecting an adoption of a state religion.”

When Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote, in defense of that court’s ruling, that it is not possible to “destroy (human embryos) without incurring the wrath of God,” made a blatant cut of the First Amendment clause referring to the prohibition of establishing a state religion.

The First Amendment protects both freedom of speech and religious freedom.because its framers understood that the two values ​​are linked. More than half a century ago, the Supreme Court noted that the “core value” protected by the First Amendment is the right of every person to meaningful participation in “free and unrestricted debate on issues of public importance.” When that right becomes a privilege dependent on religious norms, liberal democracy collapses.

Richard K. Sherwin, professor emeritus at New York Law School, author of ‘When Law Goes Pop.’

© Project Syndicate – New York.

This article was edited for space reasons and published in the Sunday print edition.

