What do Ester Expósito and Millie Bobby Brown have in common? This is the new viral fight against media pressures

In the current digital age, female figures, especially the entertainment industry, face an increasingly notable public trial about their physical appearance and his changes throughout life. Ester Expósito either Millie Bobby Brown There are two of the last celebrities that have spoken about it with very viral speeches on social networks.

Ester Expósito: “You believe it or not, women, like men, we get fat and lose weight”

In the case of the Spanish actress, she has always been the subject of comments about her physique and possible interventions, but in October 2024, different media echoed a new important change in the factions of which she was a character in Elite. She took advantage of her speech during the ceremony of the Bazaar Women of the Year (where he received the award New Generation) To answer these criticisms with a forceful message: women, just like men, experience Natural changes Throughout life and they should not be victims of “one more violence.”

Millie Bobby Brown, was the last to join this movement. The renowned protagonist of Stranger Things He has also been a victim of similar criticism during the promotion of his last film. Millie responded directly through social networks expressing his frustration With regard to comments that, on many occasions, you can understand how harassment. For his part, he also wanted to highlight the toxicity that exists in the judgments to the natural evolution of young women, especially by other women.

Both coincide in the normalized in this generation hide behind a screen o through social networks to discuss the body of a woman who, because of her work or condition, can be more exposed, and even that of those who are not so much. Thus, his contribution has helped make visible massively The need to analyze the pressures that the female sex receives in the public focus.

An action that is added to a current, already viral through social networks thanks to its involvement, which seeks question beauty standards Taxes in the industry and bet on body diversity. And beyond that, that can define the limits of the dissemination of certain contents and harassment.

Inés Hernand’s case

Brown and Expósito cases are not isolated. One more example of this booming movement is Inés Hernand. The presenter has also supported comments that They question their attitude and their physique From some images in Top Less that were disseminated from a semi -resipted party (After Party of Benidorm Fest 2025).

In the same way, Hernand took the opportunity to express in his social networks that the problem is not his but that he lies in the perception of those who observe And he discussed the focus of the controversy, which should not be so much his performance but not address other topics of interest such as the early detection of breast cancer or sexualization of the female body.

Although, as a consequence, Hernand had the opportunity to talk about prejudices and female canons imposed in the second edition of the awards “8m. 8 women. 8 Reasons “ held on Tuesday, where it was one of those awarded by the Government Delegation in Madrid.

Its position complements an increasingly recognized speech, which highlights the importance of accepting the female diversity And that seeks the Cultural change that bet on empathy in society and in the different diffusion channels. Because, as Ester Expósito said: that the woman’s body changes is a biological fact of thanking, “it means that we are alive and that we are not dolls.”