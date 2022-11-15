The ancient gesture of touching the ball with the sole of the foot is back in fashion, in order to stop it, adjust it and/or direct it in the desired direction: it might seem like a quirk, in reality it is a high quality shot that contemplates good technique and reveals an absolute intimacy between foot and ball. All in all, it’s a primitive movement, like a soccer player who moves in tight spaces – he can’t risk airy dribbling – and must always have control of the ball. The gesture itself – the master foot above the ball, even if for the brief instant of the caress – is there to signify an exhibited domination.