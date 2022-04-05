The second part of the Last season from Attack on Titan came to an end with the arrival of chapter 87, but as you probably already know, Studio MAPPA confirmed that we will have new episodes of the anime at some point in 2023. To all this, what did fans and critics think of this last part? Well, apparently, both parties were extremely satisfied.

IGN already published his review for the second part of the Final Season of Attack on Titan, and gave it a rating of 9/10. According to this portal, this second part feels like the darkest and most desolate of all anime to date, but it is also one of its strongest in terms of story and character development. After in Rotten Tomatoes, fans gave it a 92% rating, equally praising its script and execution of its biggest moments.

Even those who don’t watch anime regularly seem to have fallen in love with this last part, which obviously speaks volumes about the fantastic job its authors did. Now it will be a matter of time to see if his third part turns out to be just as good, or if perhaps expectations should have been a little lower.

