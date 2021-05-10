In a TV interview, well-known Russian neurologist Pavel Khorshev said that cold hands are always a sign of vasospasm in the body.

The expert added, “There is no other reason. But the cause of this spasm may be very varied. The body’s reaction to the coldness of the surrounding environment may be one of the causes, which is Raynaud’s disease.”

According to him, this phenomenon could also mean the body’s reaction to low blood pressure, or to medications.

And the doctor continued, “If the blood pressure drops for some reason, the patient’s body thinks that it is seriously losing blood somewhere. After that, spasms appear in the vessels of the extremities to limit blood flow to them, that is, they are sacrificed temporarily. The spasm appears strong enough to make the hands cold.” “.