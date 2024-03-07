Sadly for the red and white nation, Chivas paid dearly by leaving with an unemployed person who took care of the zero in the Akron Stadium for him National Classicsince in the end, the America went over and scored 0-3 through the Colombian's goals Julian Quiñonesthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the captain Henry Martinwhich left the venue in agony after the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The Argentine coach Fernando Gago He will have to draw many conclusions after the beating he received and look more aggressive for the return because in the end he has nothing to lose. It will be until next Wednesday, March 13, when the commitment to return to the Aztec stadiumwhere the people from Guadalajara will have a very complicated mission if they want to dream of a ticket to the quarterfinals.
After having fallen 0-3, what the Sacred Flock needs to qualify for the next round is to defeat the Águilas 0-4 or more on their court, since it must be remembered that the visiting goal is a criterion in this contest, Therefore, if they receive a certain azulcrema, they must seek to tip the balance on their part. If we achieve a 0-3 similar to those of Coapa, everything will go to extra time and, if necessary, to penalty kicks. In the end, Guadalajara needs to win overall, otherwise it will have to focus only on the Liga MX.
In this duel of Ida, Pintita decided to leave out of the starting lineup elements that could have been more decisive, such as Ruben Gonzalezthe Mexican American Cade Cowell, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, José Juan Macías and Isaac Brizuelawhile the great discontent of the Chiva-brothers was seeing the start of Alan Torreswho was placed as the third center back and was precisely a factor in committing a penalty on Quinones for 0-1 and later, being sent off for a foul on the Colombian, leaving his teammates with ten from the 61st minute when they could still compete by falling by the minimum.
