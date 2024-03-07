Chivas 0-3 America

•The villains Lalo Torres and Fernando Gago

•Ame brings us as children

•Bad Gago for inventing a position for Torres and not correcting it in time

•When Chivas looked better, they expelled Torres

•Ricardo Marin didn't win anything, he didn't bring any attitude, and Gago endured it for 75 minutes… pic.twitter.com/uUjEEAZ33N — Carlos Villaseñor ⚽️📱 (@VillasenorC_) March 7, 2024

After having fallen 0-3, what the Sacred Flock needs to qualify for the next round is to defeat the Águilas 0-4 or more on their court, since it must be remembered that the visiting goal is a criterion in this contest, Therefore, if they receive a certain azulcrema, they must seek to tip the balance on their part. If we achieve a 0-3 similar to those of Coapa, everything will go to extra time and, if necessary, to penalty kicks. In the end, Guadalajara needs to win overall, otherwise it will have to focus only on the Liga MX.