Last Thursday the Chivas from Guadalajara lost 2-1 to the Atlas in the first leg played at the Akron Stadium field. After going down 2-0, once again Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón had to appear in the most important moments to give life to the chiverío ahead of the second leg next weekend.
What do Chivas need to access the semifinal?
After having removed the away goal for this tournament, the rojiblanco team will have to throw all the meat on the grill in the return match at the Jalisco Stadium. Those led by coach Ricardo Cadena necessarily need to win the game by more than one goal, since a tie is of little use to them, since Atlas was better positioned in the general table.
I mean, yes Chivas win 1-0, it would be of little use, since the score would be 2-2 overall in favor of the red and blacks. It is for this reason that the rojiblancos need to win with more than one goal to secure their ticket to the next round of Clausura 2022.
On the other hand, in case of accessing the semifinal of the Fiesta Grande, the chiverío could already be thinking about his next rival, the same one that will come out of the game between tigers Y Blue Crosswhich for now has the advantage of the feline group that hit the first leg by the minimum difference.
For now, you can enjoy the second leg next Sunday at 6:00 p.m., through the signal of Chivas Tv, TUDN and Tv Azteca.
