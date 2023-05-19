Complicated moments for Chivas after losing by the slightest difference against América in the first leg of the semifinal.
The team led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic did not take advantage of the locality and in Akron they were surpassed with a goal from Alejandro Zendejas.
It should be noted that in the first half the Mexican striker Alexis Vega was close to opening the scoring, however, the man of the match was the goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, who on a couple of occasions drowned out the rojiblanca fans.
It should be noted that one of the footballers who did not have a good night was Alan Mozo. The defender was nervous and once again, similar to the match against América in the regular season, he found himself surpassed and exhibited by the speed of Jonathan Rodríguez.
Now Chivas needs to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to reverse the score and be able to advance to the grand final. If the Flock wishes to pass, needs to win by a score of 2 goalsa draw or a win by less than two goals would be leaving them on the road.
Paunovic is expected to send the entire arsenal up front from the opening whistle, where they will look to get an early goal to get back into the game, although they need to make adjustments at the bottom to stop their skilled opponents.
For now, the second leg will be played next Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
