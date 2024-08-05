The “card carvers” They steal using deception tactics at ATMs, observing PINs and changing cards to steal from you.

The “card carvers” They have found clever and stealthy ways to steal money to users of Credit and debit cards. Debit cards are usually their main target.

These Scammers operate mainly at ATMswhere they take advantage of the vulnerability of users when facing technical problems with their bank cards.

How do card cutters steal from you?

In Mexico, it has been detected that the “carvers” of cards They often act as if they were good Samaritans in front of a victim whose card has supposedly been rejected by the ATM.

What do card “scammers” do to steal your money? | Photo: Pixabay

They offer help to “clean” the card, rubbing it against their clothes and in the process quickly changing the original plastic for a fake one.

This trick allows them take possession of the authentic card without the victim noticing the deception, as they change it for one very similar to the client’s, even from the same bank.

The method of these criminals includes watch closely as the victim types in his or her personal identification number (NIP), which allows them to subsequently access the account to withdraw money or make fraudulent purchases. .

It is common for these criminals carry a fanny pack or small bag where they hide the Stolen and fake cards that they use for exchanges.

Prevention tips:

Safety distance: Always make sure that no one is too close when you are using the ATM.

ATM Slot Inspection: Before inserting your card, check that there are no foreign objects installed in the ATM slot that could be cloning devices.

Do not accept help from strangers: If your card is declined, do not allow strangers to help you. Approach the bank staff directly or use the bank’s telephone customer service to resolve the problem.

Protect your PIN: Cover the ATM keypad with your free hand when entering your PIN to prevent prying eyes from stealing your code.

Additionally, it is important for users to be aware that in these thefts, Banks rarely apply purchase insurancebecause technically the user “handed over” the card.