Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit is very cautious about the health of her two sons. She is also very strict about cleanliness and does not allow her children to sleep without brushing at night. In an interview, Madhuri said that children should brush twice a day and they are very strict about this.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor herself admits that she is a strict mom. She even cares about how long her children watch TV. Karisma believes that children should take more part in outdoor activities. Also read: These words were first released from Timur’s mouth

Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen preferred to become a strict mom to teach her daughters to be in discipline. Sushmita says that she tells the children what to do throughout the day and believes that this is the only way to keep the children in the discipline. Also read: Like Kareena Kapoor, there is danger of preclampsia in second pregnancy

Sonali bendre Sonali says that there are many people in her house who love her son Ranveer dearly. This may worsen her habits, so she prefers to keep her son in the discipline. After becoming a mother, raising her son is her biggest priority.

Kajol Kajol is a very strict mom and her children have to do what she says. Kajol also confesses that she is a strict task master and she does not feel any harm in this. Kajol says that it is necessary to have a mother’s stroke to keep the baby in the discipline.

