Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in the year 2016. There have been rumors of Bipasha being pregnant since marriage and every time Bipasha has denied the news of her pregnancy.

Recently, when Bipasha was asked about her pregnancy, she openly told about her family planning.

Let’s know what this hot actress has to say about becoming a mother?

Bipasha’s Family Planning In one of her interviews, Bipasha said that she is upset with the news of her pregnancy. When God wished, His lap would be filled. Even if they did not have children of their own, there is nothing. Many children in this country are orphans, they can take care of them. Also read: What do Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas think about family planning

So will the child adopt Regarding the child, Bipasha said that she is very lucky that she has everything but there are many children in this world who do not even have basic facilities. We also have some responsibilities towards those children. Let us see what happens in the future.

What is Karan’s opinion Karan Singh Grover also supported his wife for family planning. Karan said that Bipasha has left everything to God. Karan says that we often forget that the one who has to come to this world automatically creates his own path. We have nothing in our hands. Also read: Only mother can teach these things to children