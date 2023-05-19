The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s compatible with amiiboincluding figures amiibo previous of Zelda and a new version of Link specific to the game. as in Breath of the Wildyou can scan amiibo from your skill wheel to get additional items, some of which are themed from previous games of Legend of Zelda.

The rewards of amiibo they range from fabrics for the paraglider to armor, weapons or materials, depending on the figure in question.

For example, scan the amiibo of Majora’s Mask Link gives you the chance to get themed fabrics for your glider or the Fierce Deity set. In addition, the amiibo they often have a theme that runs through their respective characters, like most of the amiibo of Link that usually drop a type of generic sword, or the amiibo of Zelda that grant minerals, herbs and flowers.

Please note that you are not guaranteed to receive each respective reward each time you scan, which means that you need to keep tapping on the amiibo multiple times to unlock all related items.

With a scan limit of once a day for amiibo individual, it can take a while to unlock everything in that figure’s reward pool. The good news, though, is that pretty much anything an amiibo can unlock can also be found in-game, so consider this an added shortcut to various themed items, albeit with a bit of luck involved.

Here are the unlocks for amiibo confirmed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom until now:

amiibo set amiibo possible reward Tears of the Kingdom Link (Tears of the Kingdom) Paragliding themed fabric, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Breath of the Wild Boboblin (Breath of the Wild) to be confirmed Daruk (Breath of the Wild) Divine Helmet Vah Rudania Guardian (Breath of the Wild) to be confirmed Link Archer (Breath of the Wild) to be confirmed Link Rider (Breath of the Wild) Paragliding themed fabric, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Mipha (Breath of the Wild) Divine Helmet Vah Rudania Revali (Breath of the Wild) Vah Medoh Divine Helmet Urbosa (Breath of the Wild) Divine Helmet Vah Naboris Zelda (Breath of the Wild) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.) Claymore of Dusk Link (Super Smash Bros.) epona Sheikh (Super Smash Bros.) sheikh mask Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.) Sword drop (Broadsword, Claymore etc) Young Link (Super Smash Bros.) Soldier’s Claymore, Meat Zelda (Super Smash Bros.) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs 30th Anniversary Link (8-bit) Hero’s Set, Hero’s Sword, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Link (Majora’s Mask) Fierce Deity Set, Paragliding Themed Cloth, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Link (Ocarina of Time) Set of time, sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Toon Link (Wind Waker) wind set Zelda (Wind Waker) Mineral (Opal, Topaz etc.), Vegetables and herbs Misc Link (Link’s Awakening) Awakening Armor Set Link (Skyword Sword) Sky Set, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.) Link (Twlight Princess HD) Epona, Twilight set Wolf Link (Twilight Princess HD) Meat Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword) Paragliding themed fabric, Sword (Broadsword, Claymore etc.)

