Wednesday, March 6, Akron Stadium field. Fate wanted Chivas and America They met very early in the CONCACAF Champions CUP tournament, only in the round of 16 stages.
América had just beaten the Rojinegros del Atlas 5-1, while the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara fell 3-0 in their last match, neither more nor less than against the Blue Cross Machine.
The first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions CUP was played at the Rebaño Sagrado stadium, who took the field with the following lineup:
Goalie: Whalley
Defending: Chiquete Orozco, Briseño and Torres.
Midfielders: Chávez, Guzmán, Gutiérrez, Beltrán and Mozo
Attackers: Marín and Roberto Alvarado.
For his part, André Jardine sent his best elements to the field, knowing that in the CONCACAF Champions CUP the away goal counts, and in these instances it tends to be decisive.
Goalie: Luis Ángel Malagón.
Defenses: Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres and Cristian Calderón.
Media: Álvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés and Julián Quiñones.
Forward: Henry Martin.
Two teams attended the match, but only one was present on the scoreboard, and this was América, which, with goals from Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín, beat Rebaño Sagrado 3-0. Only a great tragedy would take away their place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.
The second leg will be played next Wednesday, March 13, on the Azteca stadium field. The match will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal.
America can even afford to lose the second leg by up to two goals, and would still advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. Only a miracle for those in red and white would turn this outcome that seems inevitable.
