Experts confirm that the children of the alpha generation are the most adopting technology, and the epidemic contributed to this more quickly. So what are the details?

Social experts said that there is a great need to change the way marketers think when dealing with the alpha generation, which are children born in early 2010 until mid-2020, and it must be understood that the children of this generation are not just children without awareness, but rather they are a generation that has a lot of potential What distinguishes them from Generation Z?

They have embraced technology since birth, and the pandemic has accelerated this process. Therefore, marketers are advised to develop specialized marketing strategies that suit their needs and interests, in order to take advantage of these strengths in building a brilliant future for them.

Observers have confirmed that the epidemic forced the alpha generation to rely heavily on technology in various aspects of their lives, starting from distance learning and their access to digital content, as well as shopping and entertainment.

According to experts, they see gaming as a way to express creativity, and are twice as likely as Gen Z to view gaming as a form of self-expression.

This disparity in the perception of games between the two generations reflects the preference of the alpha generation to use games as a means to express themselves and enhance their creativity more.

In a newly published survey, nearly a third of this generation said with great altruism and honesty that they want to make a difference in their lives, help others, or help the planet when they are older.

In this context, e-marketing consultant Fadi Ramzy says to the program the morning On Sky News Arabia:

• There is a huge difference between Generation Alpha and Generation Z.

• There are 3 axes that marketers must understand in order to reach the optimal form:

1. The Alpha generation uses technology in an advanced way without reaching the stage of obsession, similar to Generation Z.

2. The Alpha generation has a high ability to absorb values ​​and aspire to participate in building a brilliant future for society and the world.

3. High ability to create and innovate using technology.

• Marketers, during their advertising campaigns, must take into account everything that enhances values ​​and creativity in their marketing campaigns to attract the alpha generation.

• The Alpha generation found itself forced to use technology in teaching and learning in the time of Corona.

• The Corona pandemic changed the habits of the alpha generation in using technology.

• Generation Alpha considers that one of the most important uses of technology is learning, unlike what Generation Z sees.

• Parents find themselves forced to expose their children to technology early on and try to guide them to use it in the right and most beneficial way.

• Generates self-confidence among the Alpha generation, unlike the Generation Z.

• For the alpha generation, games are an opportunity for self-expression, creativity and proof of their skills.

• Pressure is a path to creativity, and this is what happened with the alpha generation during the pandemic period.

• Generation Alpha is more interested than Generation Z in nature, in group communication, and in sports.