Neuralink has become one of the billionaire’s most important projects Elon Musk because his intention to achieve the union between the brain and artificial intelligence could lead to amazing biomedical advances.

Since one of the main intentions of the project started in 2016 by the also founder of SpaceX and Tesla is to improve the quality of life of some patients with bodily paralysis, due to the fact that the neuralink brain chip is a type of technology known as MIM (BRAIN-MACHINE-INTERFACE) which allows scanning the neural activity of motor activity in our brain through external devices that decode assigned patterns to translate them into real movements.

Although in its early stages of experimentation, Elon Musk’s Neuralik it has only been placed on animals, such as pigs and monkeys, its creators have the firm conviction about what this new technology will improve the quality of life of many people, although in a first stage only for the use of electronic devices that can be used with planned movements.

“Our first goal is to give paralyzed people back their digital freedom: communicate more easily through text messages, follow their curiosity on the web, express their creativity through photography and art, and play video games,” describes Neuralink on its official blog.

Likewise Neuralink has pointed out that his brain chip will be a ally in the treatment of people with neurological disorders and other types of disabilities even mobility, since LINK could be used to read signals from the brain and stimulate the nerves and muscles of the body.

Although the company Neuralink has not officially revealed the capabilities that Link could have in medicine, its founder Elon Musk has made various statements indicating that his technology could help cure diseases such as obesity and hearing loss.

This advance in the use of new treatments was revealed by Musk during an interview with Chris Anderson for TED, to whom he commented that possibly in about 10 years his technology could be used to address problems of morbid obesity.

In the same way, another of the conditions that Elon Musk has affirmed that if technology will be able to address is Tinnitus, a neurological condition that causes ringing in the ears and deafness.

It may interest you:

However, despite all the assurances that the businessman of South African origin has made, experts doubt that his technology can comply with everything, or at least in the short term because experiments on human beings are far from being authorized, since various Scientific committees have called for more research to neuralink.