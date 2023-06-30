Being one of the most vulnerable groups in society in Mexicothe federal government has been forced to implement a series of social aid and programs to be able to support the elderly throughout the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, one of the best benefits established by the federal government of Mexico is the card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

And it is that, through the credential of the National Institute of Older Adults, the elderly people They can get a lot of discounts, promotions and rebates on different companies and services.

In this sense, among the benefits provided by the INAPAM card is the discount on different means of transportation throughout the Mexican Republic, and one of the companies that offers discounts is, precisely, Aeromexico.

Taking into account the above, we will immediately tell you the discounts that seniors can obtain by presenting their credential issued by the National Institute for Older Adults at Aeroméxico.

First of all, it must be made clear that the discount that the Mexican airline gives to senior citizens with the INAPAM card is fifteen%although it can only be applied under the following terms and conditions, as referred to by Aeroméxico on its official website:

It will be valid for all national and international Aeroméxico and Aeroméxico Connect routes published in this promotion, in the following public fare families: Classic (R, N, E, T, Q, L, H, K, U, M and B ), AM PLUS (W), Premier (L, R, C, J).

Applies to a single or round trip.

The discount does not apply to Groups, Grand Plan packages, Basic class fares and aeromexico.com

The discount does not apply with another promotion.

Applies to AM 1-1999 and 5D 2000-2999 flights, does not apply to codeshare or SkyTeam® flights. All rates, for other restrictions, will apply those corresponding to the rule of the class purchased. The discount only applies originating from the Mexican Republic. The purchase can be made at Aeroméxico Sales Offices and through the National Reservation Center: 5133 40 00.

The 15% discount will apply to the base rate in all national and international destinations.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the discount applicable to senior citizens who present their INAPAM card at Aeroméxico will be valid in the sale period until December 31, 2023.