The dwarf galaxy Fornax, neighbor of the Milky Way.

What difference does it make that there are one or a thousand universes, with a number of galaxies and stars beyond all imagination if deep down they are only incandescent or dead stones, which go round and round blindly without any meaning. What difference does it make that there are millions of planets like ours if when you arrive at any of them, after traveling for years at the speed of light, you find that everything is divided by the cadastre, full of policemen and ferocious people who It is killed for a god, for a country, for a flag. What difference does it make that the Church promises you immortality in the paradise of …