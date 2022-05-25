He defended himself with everything. Ethel Well He responded loud and clear to the comments of Magaly Medina, who spoke disparagingly of the professional career of the host of “America today”. During the edition of this Tuesday, May 24, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel recalled some episodes of the past and even claimed to have sent a private message to the popular “Urraca”.

The also writer took a few minutes to make a claim to the figure of ATV, as she assures that there is one thing that differentiates them, since she does not underestimate the characters of the show business. Likewise, she referred to the marital crisis of the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” with the notary, Alfredo Zambrano.

What did the driver say about Magaly Medina?

On this occasion, the presenter surprised everyone by saying that at one point she wrote privately to the journalist during their separation, but never got a response.

“I’m going to make a fool of myself… When you had a bad time, when you separated from your husband, I wrote you a private message, which you left on seen , telling her that I would never make fun of her pain, that I would never touch her and I repeat it and that, from this point of view, this servant will never hurt anyone. (…) I respect her and I respect anyone who does her work, ”she specified.

Ethel Pozo asks Magaly Medina not to watch her program

After stating that at one point she sympathized with the show host for her marital crisis, Ethel Pozo suggested that she stop talking about her and her colleagues from the “America Today” magazine, since she does not believe she is an important character.

“And another: if you don’t like this program, don’t watch us anymore and don’t talk about us (hosts) so much anymore. I’m not that important, ”she stressed.

Ethel Pozo faces Magaly Medina for a university career

Along the same lines, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter reminded Magaly Medina that she studied thanks to the support of her mother and grandmother. In addition, she specified that it is not her fault that the show host has not finished her university career. “I hear someone out there who says: ‘I didn’t study because I didn’t have the resources.’ It was not my fault, you are not a victim. It was not my fault that my mother did work and paid for my studies. That doesn’t make me any worse or any better,” she asserted.

Ethel Pozo tells that she studied with the son of Magaly Medina

Magaly Medina’s statements against Ethel Pozo’s performance on the “America Today” program. For this reason, the writer also decided to remind the show host that she studied at the university with her son. “Since she touched on the subject of studies and I am very proud of having been able to finish my degree, I want to say that I studied with her son in college. I went from folder to folder with Magaly Medina’s son. So, if you’re making fun of my career, you’re also making fun of her son’s career (…) I’m not better or worse than anyone, “she said.