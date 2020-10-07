To Russian President Vladimir Putin October 7, 2020 marks 68 years. The day before press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that in the first half of the day the head of state will work hard: he will hold more than ten international telephone calls. And he will celebrate the holiday in the evening – with friends, relatives and friends.

A number of world leaders congratulated the Russian president by telephone. The Kremlin also received numerous congratulations and telegrams from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, heads of international organizations.

What is known about gifts to Vladimir Putin?

Moskovsky designer Gleb Krainik On the occasion of the president’s birthday, he released a limited edition of the World Watch with reverse motion, the first copy he sent to Putin. According to Krainik, with his gift he wanted to emphasize the “historical role of a peacemaker” of the head of state.

The designer was inspired by Doomsday Clock, a well-known project by the University of Chicago magazine Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. The time left in them until midnight symbolizes the tension in the international situation and progress in the development of nuclear weapons. Midnight itself symbolizes the moment of a nuclear cataclysm. “Unlike the Doomsday Clock, the World Clock hands go in the opposite direction, symbolizing not the approach of nuclear midnight, but moving away from it,” said Krainik. The designer said that he plans in the future to present the “Peace Clock” to those “who, like Putin, are making every effort to maintain peace and stability on Earth.” “It is very important now, in our unstable time, to remember the fragility of our planet and to resist any conflicts, clashes and wars on Earth,” he said.

In Ivanovo, a kimono was sewn at one of the workwear factories in honor of the president’s birthday. The flag of Russia is embroidered on its lapel, the inscription “First” on the back, and the Putin Team on the black belt. The kimono was mailed to the president.

“We wish you health and success in both internal and external economic activities. Knowing about your love for sports and, in particular, for judo, we present you with this wonderful kimono with Putin Team embroidery. We hope that when you go out on the tatami in it, you will feel our support “, – said the deputy director of the factory Igor Filippov.

Members of the Putin Team movement congratulated the president on his birthday by holding the Good Deeds challenge. Activists have collected the top best deeds from all over the country. “The Russians took care of their elderly neighbors, cleaned the yards and entrances, handed out masks and flowers, visited the wards of orphanages – the list is endless. And for the results to be seen by the whole of Russia, the participants filmed short videos and posted them on social networks. The best videos were published on the pages of the Putin Team, and at the end of the action the final video entitled “Marathon of Good Deeds” was edited – it became one big gift to the President of Russia, “the description of the action says.