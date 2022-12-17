iFood released this Friday (16) its retrospective of the year. In it, users can check how many times they ordered delivery, what was the most requested food and the most accessed restaurants, among other curiosities.

In this edition, it is possible to access data such as: favorite categories, most ordered food, how many times you ordered something and favorite restaurants.

+ In partnership with iFood and the NGO Ação da Cidadania, Coca-Cola launches the “Natal Sem Fome” program

The retrospective will be available on the platform until January 6th.

See how to use:

Open the iFood app (available for Android and iOS) and access the “My Foods 2022” banner, located below the “latest stores” category.

A new window will open in stories format and will show information such as:

– application usage time;

– time saved in the kitchen number of orders;

– items quantity of coupons used;

– how much you saved using the discounts;

– preferred establishments, among others.

iFood also released its own retrospective, which shows the favorite food of Brazilians based on orders made.

See the top 10 of the most ordered foods on the app:

1st Burger: + 115 million

2nd Soft drinks: + 67 million

3rd Sandwich Wraps: + 56 million

4th Meat Dishes: + 51 million

5th Chicken Dishes: + 45 million

6th Lunchboxes: + 39 million

7th Acai: + 34 million

8th Pizzas: + 31 million

9th Pasta: + 30.6 million

10th Desserts: + 30 million