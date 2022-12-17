iFood released this Friday (16) its retrospective of the year. In it, users can check how many times they ordered delivery, what was the most requested food and the most accessed restaurants, among other curiosities.
In this edition, it is possible to access data such as: favorite categories, most ordered food, how many times you ordered something and favorite restaurants.
+ In partnership with iFood and the NGO Ação da Cidadania, Coca-Cola launches the “Natal Sem Fome” program
The retrospective will be available on the platform until January 6th.
See how to use:
Open the iFood app (available for Android and iOS) and access the “My Foods 2022” banner, located below the “latest stores” category.
A new window will open in stories format and will show information such as:
– application usage time;
– time saved in the kitchen number of orders;
– items quantity of coupons used;
– how much you saved using the discounts;
– preferred establishments, among others.
iFood also released its own retrospective, which shows the favorite food of Brazilians based on orders made.
See the top 10 of the most ordered foods on the app:
1st Burger: + 115 million
2nd Soft drinks: + 67 million
3rd Sandwich Wraps: + 56 million
4th Meat Dishes: + 51 million
5th Chicken Dishes: + 45 million
6th Lunchboxes: + 39 million
7th Acai: + 34 million
8th Pizzas: + 31 million
9th Pasta: + 30.6 million
10th Desserts: + 30 million
