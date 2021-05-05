“The boys’ rooms are almost technological universes,” he says. Roxana Morduchowicz, PhD in communication, specialist in youth culture and senior advisor in Digital Citizenship for UNESCO. In a context in which the mapadres lowered their guard on the limits of time dedicated to the screens, the negative connotation that is usually assigned to them runs and weights the context over the “clock”.

– In a “pre-pandemic” interview in 2019 with this newspaper, you said that boys do not read less than before, but rather do so in a more fragmented way. What changes have occurred in this regard since the beginning of the pandemic and the explosion of the virtual as a permanent way of connection?

– The latest statistics show a huge presence of technologies in everyday life; But in times when all of life moved to the screen (both for children and adults), the link with digital devices is much greater. The reading is one of them (another that is also reduced is communication, since the link with their friends is through screens).

“The boys’ rooms are almost technological universes,” says Roxana Morduchowicz. Photo Alfredo Martinez.

The boys of today do not read less than before, but -with respect to who we were boys and adolescents in the twentieth century- they do it in another medium (screen, not paper) and they do it for other purposes: find information in the search engine about football, music, cinema, etc. it is obviously also reading. In addition, they do it differently: today everything is more fragmented, “mosaic” and overlapping.

Adults and adolescents of the 20th century are the generation of the linear and sequential, for example, none of us started a new book if we had not finished the previous one (one thing after another). For the boys of today the reading is superimposed: many open windows, they jump from text to text, juxtaposed.

– As this deepened with the pandemic, do you see any new phenomenon at this time?

– The boys always saw Netflix or some platform to watch series or movies, but what changed with the pandemic is that they comment on it through social networks or watch it together (“party”).

In the same way they do it with the Play: before they used it only to play online and made some comments, but now they stay chatting about everyday life, the game ends up being an excuse to talk. Certain platforms that were used as a single purpose now include the social.

– And can we think about the effects or consequences that this may have?

– Current currents hold that there is no linear cause-effect relationship between the way of using the screens and the behavior in real life (obviously taking aspects of addictions, which is not an “intense use of screens”, but a set of variables such as eating problems, physical problems, poor school performance , reluctance to do something other than be with screens …). That is, we cannot say that by watching a certain movie or being certain hours in front of the screen, it acts in a certain way, because what predominates is the context (individual, family, social) and the variables that influence the way of reinterpreting what it happens on the screens.

In no case is the fault of the screens: the screens themselves are neither good nor bad, it is the use made of them depending on the person. Putting the weight and responsibility on the screens is giving them a power that they do not have, it is as if it made them omnipotent and capable of doing with me what they want (called technological determinism).

“Before they used it only to play online and made some comments, but now they talk about everyday life,” says Roxana. Photo: Barone Firenze / Shutterstock.com

– The appropriate amount of time that children (according to age) spend in front of the screens was always a question: is there today a parameter to think about this?

– Even though today in a pandemic we cannot say how many hours are recommended in front of the screens, yes we can say that diversification helps: we do not want screens and the Internet to monopolize children’s leisure time. The adults of the house have to try that the boy can diversify the activities for his free time. Before we could think of going to the square, to a museum, to a cultural center … Today everything is more restricted; but, for example, a pandemic saw a resurgence of table games.

It is necessary to know self-regulate time with screens and reflecting -both children and adults- how much time a day I spend with screens, what of all that I could do without technology and how I could diversify my daily activities in moments without screens.

– Between the home office and the cases in which education is virtual, to what extent does the presence of parents affect the use of screens by children? How to handle this without invading?

– In the prepandemic, the presence of the parents was quite scarce. In Argentina and in the world, the boys’ rooms are almost technological universes: Research shows that in the boys’ room there are between three and four screens (television, play, tablet, computer, cell phone…). The biggest problem is that the room (especially in adolescents) is a territory to which many parents do not enter and that for the adolescent is their own. So, even before the pandemic, few parents were really aware of the use that children make of technology.

In the case of primary school age, the ideal is that the boys’ room not equipped with technology, but that it is in spaces of collective circulation (dining room, kitchen, desk, etc.). because even if the adult is not there all the time, every so often he circulates and watches what is happening on the screen. Also, when technology is in the room, two things happen: 1) it happens more hours per day with technology (cell phone, etc.); 2) spend more time lonely, because the boys consider the room their own territory.

With adolescents this becomes almost impossible, because they have a different autonomy, so the recommendation is that the devices are out of the room at night and during the time they are charged, with the aim that the boy is not there 24 hours living with those screens.

– And what can we do about this?

– Beyond the number of hours in front of the screens, it is widely installed in homes that parents ask the children “how did your class / school go” or “how was history class”. ANDIt is necessary to add one more question: “what did you do on the internet today?” This means which websites you visited, who you consulted, who you contacted, etc.

Without invading their privacy (they have the right to it), as a parent, I don’t want to know what he talked about when he communicated with his friends, but I want to know who he communicated with, to know that they are acquaintances of the school, neighborhood, club, building, etc. .

You have to start at some point during the day or every other day: “tell me what you did on the Internet; what made you angry, what worried you, what upset you, what amused you, what can we share together ”.

There It stops being important if the boy is an hour more or an hour less (with the pandemic); the most important thing is how aware the adult is in that relationship. It does not imply any financial expense, but rather to add a question to the ones we were asking.

Roxana Morduchowicz with her book Ruidos en la web. How Teens Get Informed in the Digital Age (2018). Photo: Juárez.

– Following your book Noises on the web. How teens get informed in the digital age (2018), you said that half of the boys do not differentiate between information and advertising: how to talk about the non-neutrality of the web with the boys and what place does fake news acquire when we are between the “four walls” of the home? How to transmit the “critical sense” to them?

– Fake news is one of the great problems that the Internet generates in the 21st century. The difficulty in distinguishing trustworthy content is very great, both in the adult population and among boys. It is not only about the difficulty of distinguishing an advertisement from an informative content, but the boys:

they stay with him first link that they find thinking that it is the safest, when in reality many times it is the one paid to appear first in the search engine;

that they find thinking that it is the safest, when in reality many times it is the one paid to appear first in the search engine; they don’t compare nor do they contrast with other sources;

nor do they contrast with other sources; they have a very high credibility with respect to what is circulating on the Internet (an investigation in the United Kingdom shows that the boys say that “if it is on the Internet it is true, otherwise it would not be”). Then, the more credibility, the less questioning and critical attitude;

and critical attitude; trust the content if sent by a friend / older brother, i.e. who sent them to you It ends up being more important than who produced that content.

The consequence is that they make a very limited use and risky information and share content of dubious credibility.

In a pandemic, this is accentuated, because when there was presence, it could still be contrasted by consulting different face-to-face sources (for example, I go to a university, a specialist, a professor); and now it is to contrast within the same Internet.

Therefore, it is necessary for teachers to allocate time to teach how to find informationHow to distinguish a reliable content from that which is false, to ask about the author and not just who sent it to me, to compare different sites, etc.

– Poverty reaches 42% of the population of our country, and 6 out of 10 boys under 14 years old live in poor households. To what extent is it possible to think about virtual education with this gap? How does this translate on a technological / digital level?

– Latin America is a very inequitable, with huge social differences. These differences have always existed, but they were evidenced more clearly with the pandemic: those who have connectivity and broadband, either directly do not have connectivity or have something extremely limited (only WhatsApp, for example).

Indeed, the digital divide it is a big problem when education becomes virtual; Difficulties in access affect practices: the less access, the poorer the use.

In an investigation before the pandemic, it was seen that children from popular sectors use the Internet basically to communicate with friends and play online. However, boys from the middle and upper sectors also use it to do homework, to search for information that interests them, listen to music, watch movies … That is, they do a more diversified use of the Internet because the connectivity of the house allowed them to make a richer and more diversified use of the Internet.

Gaps in access always existed, but what the pandemic did was show it in a more stark, clearer way. Along these lines, UNESCO Latin America is promoting digital citizenship.

– What is a digital citizen?

– The digital citizen is he or she who knows make thoughtful, critical, ethical and creative use technologies or the Internet. It is someone who understands how the digital environment works, and knows how to evaluate how technologies affect society and daily life, and knows how to respond to the dilemmas and challenges generated by the use of the Internet (fake news, hate speech, grooming, cyberbullying , etc.).

But there is no digital citizenship possible if there is no access, it is a necessary condition, although not sufficient, because it is also necessary to enhance skills and teach how to use technologies in a thoughtful, critical, creative way. But without access, digital citizenship will never be possible.