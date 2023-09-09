What did you do, Neymar? The incredible penalty that he missed against Bolivia, video

Brazil plays against Bolivia in their first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. The match takes place in Belem and the five-time world champions are already up on the scoreboard, with a goal from Rodrygo.

However, those led by Fernando Diniz lost, at Neymar’s feet, an incredible option to have achieved the advantage much earlier.

At minute 14, Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benítez sanctioned a penalty in favor of Brazil, after a handball from Adirán Jusino in the Bolivian area.

Neymar stood in front of the ball and wanted to fool goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra, but his shot was too soft and announced and the goalkeeper stopped the charge.

