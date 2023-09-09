Saturday, September 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What did you do, Neymar? The incredible penalty that he missed against Bolivia, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
What did you do, Neymar? The incredible penalty that he missed against Bolivia, video

Close


Close

neymar

neymar

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

neymar

The five-time world champion makes his debut in the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil plays against Bolivia in their first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. The match takes place in Belem and the five-time world champions are already up on the scoreboard, with a goal from Rodrygo.

However, those led by Fernando Diniz lost, at Neymar’s feet, an incredible option to have achieved the advantage much earlier.

At minute 14, Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benítez sanctioned a penalty in favor of Brazil, after a handball from Adirán Jusino in the Bolivian area.
Neymar stood in front of the ball and wanted to fool goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra, but his shot was too soft and announced and the goalkeeper stopped the charge.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymar #incredible #penalty #missed #Bolivia #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky opens the door to hold elections in Ukraine during the war

Zelensky opens the door to hold elections in Ukraine during the war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result