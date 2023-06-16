Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on Friday. with the aim of strengthening cooperation in scientific innovation, global development and public health.

During the meeting in Beijing, Xi expressed appreciation for Gates’ long-term commitment, co-founder of the technology giant Microsoft, and his foundation in global poverty reduction, health, development and charitable causes, reported the official newspaper Diario del Pueblo.

The Chinese president, according to the newspaper, stressed that his country is focused on solving its own problems and contributing to world peace, stability and prosperity.

In that sense, The president reaffirmed the commitment of the Asian giant to the “promotion of global cooperation” after of a “common development”, in addition to expressing China’s willingness to “strengthen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, address climate change, combat the pandemic and improve public health.”

For his part, Bill Gates spoke with the also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) about the country’s policies focused on poverty reduction and the management of the covid-19 pandemic.

Likewise, the philanthropist expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in areas such as innovation, poverty reduction, public health, drug development and rural agriculture.

The meeting was also attended by Wang Yi, the top chief of Chinese diplomacy as director of the CPC Foreign Affairs commission, Qin Gang, Chinese foreign minister, and other senior officials.

Gates delivered a speech on Wednesday at the Global Drug Discovery Institute for World Health in the Chinese capital, where he highlighted the need to use technology to address global health challenges, according to local media.

In this context, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Beijing municipal government, in collaboration with Tsinghua University, pledged to contribute $50 million each to strengthen the institute’s drug discovery capabilities.

The American tycoon decided to leave his position on the Microsoft board of directors in 2020 to focus on philanthropic initiatives related to global health, education and climate change.

The last known meeting between Xi Jinping and Bill Gates took place in 2015, during the Boao Forum held in Hainan province.

In addition, in 2020, Xi sent a letter to Gates to thank him and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their support for China, including a $5 million donation for the fight against COVID-19.

Although several foreign CEOs have visited China since the country reopened earlier this year, most of them have met mainly with government ministers.

EFE