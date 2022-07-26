The passing of Walther Lozada shocked fans of Peruvian cumbia who were aware of the health status of the founder of harmony 10. During an interview with La República, Bianca Lozadathe singer’s daughter, revealed the illness her father suffered from several years ago.

As is known, on July 25 Walther Lozada died at the Guillermo Almenara hospital. It is known that the artist was not feeling well several months ago and that he had a relapse in July. For this reason, the relatives decided to transfer him to Lima in search of a functional organ.

What is the illness that afflicted Walther Lozada?

After visiting her father and saying goodbye, Bianca Lozada left the Guillermo Almenara hospital and La República had the opportunity to talk with her to ask her about some questions about Walther Lozada’s health.

“Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in progress, an infection ended all our illusions. For this reason, I would like to send a message to all the people: ‘Donate. Donate because my father stayed for a liver donation. There are many families that would be happier,'” Bianca Lozada said through tears.

Announcement of the death of Walther Lozada

Through the official Facebook account of Armonía 10, the group informed its followers about the death of founder Walther Lozada. Likewise, they dedicated a few words to him: “God has done his will and, with pain in our hearts, we tell you: ‘Goodbye, teacher Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano. Rest in peace'”.

Fetus of Walther Lozada is transferred to El Huaralino

Relatives and relatives of Walther Lozada said goodbye to the body from the Guillermo Almenara hospital. As reported by Bianca Lozada, the leader of Armonía 10 is taken to El Huaralino for his fans to say goodbye to him.