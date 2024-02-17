Cairo (AFP)

Portuguese Rui Vitoria, the former coach of the Egyptian national team, considered that his recent experience “influenced me on a professional and personal level,” despite the Football Association’s decision to dismiss him from his position, after the “Pharaohs” were eliminated from the 16-stage final of the African Cup of Nations, and the appointment of Hossam Hassan as his successor. .

Vitoria (53 years old) wrote on his Instagram account, “With a decision from the Egyptian Football Association, my career as a coach for the national team ended, and now, after a few days have passed since the official announcement, and after a period of reflection, I can say that I am leaving after 19 months, during which I played 18 matches.” With only one loss, and a nomination for the best national team coach in the world.”

He added, “What do these numbers mean? This means that we have focused our efforts on building a solid foundation for the present and future of Egyptian football, and we face many challenges with determination and an unwavering focus on excellence.”

Vitoria, who joined the leadership of the “Pharaohs” in 2022, coming from Spartak Moscow, Russia, continued, “The goal of the contract that I signed for a period of four years, as it was publicly known, was to lay the foundation for preparing and renewing the team for the 2026 World Cup. We are at the beginning of 2024, and I arrived in A time full of challenges, with the aim of changing the situation of the national team, which was absent from the last World Cup and placed last in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He added, “Our qualifications and the results we achieved are a testament to our ability to overcome challenges and the quality of the work that was developed. It is clear that we were not satisfied with the elimination by penalty kicks in the last African Cup of Nations, but we know the adversity that we faced, which I may talk about later.” .

The local game federation appointed Hossam Hassan (57 years old) as coach on February 6, and also appointed his twin brother Ibrahim as manager of the national team.

Vitoria, who was crowned the Best Coach in the Portuguese League twice (2015-2016 and 2016-2017), thanked “my assistant staff in the Egyptian national team and the players as well who were committed and passionate in the past period, and I thank the Egyptian fans for their continued support.”

He concluded, “This experience enriched me on a professional and personal level, and made me convinced, as I have always said, that the future of Egyptian football can be promising, if everyone desires it. Thank you, Egypt, for this unforgettable journey.”