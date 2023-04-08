Vanessa Silva captured the Peruvian audience with her double role as Luna Mujica and Alma Hermoza in “Luz de Luna” (2021), the same one that she repeated in the second season and that she now reincarnates to close her love story with León Zárate (André Silva), the ‘León de la Cumbia’, in the third and final installment of the production directed by Michelle Alexander, who began recording in Mexico, the country where the Venezuelan actress She lives with her husband, singer José Luis Graterol (former member of the pop group UFF).

Vanessa Silva: what did you do before “Luz de Luna”?

The acting credits of the Venezuelan actress Vanessa Silva, 26 years old, are not very extensive. At the age of 9, she appeared in the children’s program “The professionals of the task” (2006) together with Sara Guitian, Víctor Canales and Ever Bastidas. The latter managed to continue his artistic career and participated in the series “El sustituto” (2020) with Gregorio Pernía.

Vanessa Silva in “The Task Professionals” (PDLT). Photo: Capture Channel i



Later, Vanessa Silva played Libertad, a minor character in the youth telenovela “To the pure heart” (2015), starring José Ramón Barreto, Michelle de Andrade and Marialex Ramírez.

Subsequently, the actress left Venezuela to migrate to Aztec lands. “The situation in the country and how complicated it was finally pushed me to Mexico, which is a good center to work. There were a lot of opportunities that I didn’t have in Venezuela,” he told La República.

Even so, he returned to host the children’s program “Spoiled stars” from Televen. “I’m leaving, but I’m leaving full of love and sure that I have always acted to leave a beautiful memory in each person who shares with me”he wrote on Instagram, saying goodbye to space, in 2016.

Vanessa Silva was the host of the children’s program “Pampered stars”. Photo: Vanessa Silva/Instagram

In 2018, Vanessa Silva participated as Charitin Braun in an episode of “Dad to all mother”soap opera in the tone of a romantic comedy led by Sebastián Rulli and Maite Perroni.

Also in 2018, he appeared in “The taxi driver” —Mexican adaptation of “You are my treasure”— starring Ana Belena, Marcus Ornellas and Miguel Ángel Biaggio.Vanessa Silva played the careerist María de la Paz ‘Marión’ Martínez Contreras.

Vanessa Silva landed the recurring role of Alicia Rincón ‘La Venezolana’ in the fourth season of the Colombian family series, “The man is german” (2019), starring Santiago Alarcón.

On the other hand, Vanessa Silva, in addition to participating in the video clip “Aunque ahora estes con él” (2016), by Ricardo Montaner, also starred in “How mad falling in love with you” (2015) by the Venezuelan Manuel Arvelaiz and “One minute” (2014) from the pop group Post-Data.

Vanessa Silva in “Moonlight 3”

On April 11, Del Barrio Productions premieres “Luz de Luna 3”, and brings as villain for the last season the Aztec actor Sebastián Ligarde, famous for the soap operas “Tormenta de pasiones” (2004), “María, la del barrio” (1995), to name a few some.

In the same way, the production has already announced that the plot will include the revelation to León (André Silva) that he has a son as a result of the romance he lived with Alma.

“I am anxious to see what happens because hiding that you have a child is not just anything. We have to solve the conflicts that have developed in the series. I am waiting,” said actress Vanessa Silva.

