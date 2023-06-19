Red paint, like Corazón Serrano or Grupo 5, has been the cradle from which great figures of Peruvian music emerged. Specifically, characters such as Johnny Orosco, Toño Centella, Princesita Mily or Muñequita Sally appeared in the chicha group, all of them discovered by the expert eye of composer Alejandro Zárate Espinoza, who revealed, on Facebook, little-known details of the first two performers.

What happened to Toño Centella?

In his musical beginnings, the now councilor of Comas Toño Centella —whose real name is Antonio Domínguez Vásquez— was a young man who “showed a lot of enthusiasm and responsibility in each presentation,” as he recalls. Alejandro Zarate Espinoza. However, the first songs he recorded with Red Paint did not have much luck. “But we had to continue because music should never and can never stop”, highlighted the composer, who also reviews how the song was born “If you go”.

“One night, all the members were in the rehearsal and a melody that I thought was beautiful came to my mind,” he recalled. After requesting the withdrawal of the musicians and being left alone with Toño Centella, he requested: “Sing as if the woman you love leaves your side, not because of a betrayal, but because cruel fate separates you, although you continue to love each other.”

Putting together the lyrics and the melody took 10 minutes, according to Alejandro Zárate Espinoza. “The next day we went to the recording room and put this song on a cassette, which was a complete success.” This anecdote puts “Si tú te vas” as the first success of Toño Centella, who in 2002 launched Grupo Centella and gave the public songs like “Where are you, love”, “Your love is not worth it” and “I did not forget you ”.

What did Toño Centella have to do with Johnny Orosco’s career?

The second story of Alejandro Zarate Espinoza tells how Toño Centella helped Johnny Orosco to join Pintura Roja. “At the end of the 80s, the second guitarist had a mishap at the last minute and Toño tells me that he knows a boy who plays the second guitar, but lives in Collique (Comas)”.

“After almost an hour, we arrived at a brick house, from which a young man with straight hair in sandals came out, it was almost getting dark,” he recalled of his first meeting with Johnny Orosco. “When he saw me, he was surprised and a little embarrassed, he shook my hand,” he continued narrating.

According to what he said, his expression changed to joy when he was asked to be the guitarist for an event that same night in Villa El Salvador. “Very happy, I went into his house and changed. Behind him, a little boy in his mother’s arms came out to say goodbye, it was Deyvis Orosco, about 3 years old (…). That was how Johnny Orosco started his work on Red Painting, playing second guitar”. After a while, the musician joined the Ciclón group and years later he would found the Néctar Group.

