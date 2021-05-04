Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s list not only swept the regional elections in Madrid. The Popular Party conquered the ideological strongholds of its adversaries as it had rarely been seen in any electoral event, be it municipal, regional or national. The popular ones caused a real turnaround in the “red circle” of Vallecas and Villaverde by becoming the most voted force; They engulfed Ciudadanos in their fiefdoms in 2019, such as the neighborhood of Hortaleza or municipalities of Jarama; they made their way through the Henares corridor, traditionally socialist, through the ‘mirror’ of Torrejón de Ardoz; and they further strengthened their positions in the wealthy neighborhoods of Madrid and in the northwestern belt. The high turnout favored Díaz Ayuso to the detriment of the PSOE.

Vallecas Roll over in the ‘red circle’

The Vallecas neighborhood is the most populous in the city of Madrid. Divided into two districts, Puente and Villa de Vallecas, it has a total of about 340,000 inhabitants. To the south it borders Villaverde, 154,000 inhabitants, and together they make up the so-called ‘red circle’ of the capital. In the 2019 elections, the center-left bloc obtained between 60 and 68% of the votes, that is, two out of three voters elected, in this order, the PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos.

While the center-right bloc added between 29% and 37% of the votes, with Ciudadanos ahead of the PP in two of the three districts and Vox, more residual. Two years later the tables have radically changed. Diaz Ayuso’s list was yesterday the most voted in the three historic working-class districts, where participation was up to nine points below the average. In Puente de Vallecas, for example, the PP went from fourth force to first with 27% of the votes. In Villaverde it doubled its support to 33% and in Villa de Vallecas it was close to tripling it with 34% of the vote. The popular not only benefited from the Citizens’ bump, they also collected socialist votes and abstentionists in 2019 who returned to the polls.

Salamanca The rich neighborhoods, faithful to the PP

In contrast to the ‘red circle’ there are two districts in the center and north of Madrid: Salamanca and Chamartín (295,000 inhabitants). The center-right bloc swept two years ago after adding 73% and 75% of the ballots, respectively. One in three voters then elected the PP and the turnout went up to eleven points above the average for the region (64%). Yesterday’s elections in the neighborhood of the ‘golden mile’ reinforced that majority and followed the trend of the day: a fired PP reached 61% of the votes, took advantage of the Citizens’ bump (17 points less, 4%) and the mobilization of new voters that raised turnout to 81%. In Chamartín the electoral photo was similar.

Hortaleza Debate in the Orange District

The district of Hortaleza, northeast of the capital, became the bastion of Ciudadanos in 2019. He won the regional elections with 24.6% of the votes in a closed dispute with the PSOE (24.1%) and PP (23.8%). With its 194,000 inhabitants, the Orange Party added Hortaleza to the victories in its municipalities on the banks of the Jarama River, Paracuellos and Cobeña, and Arroyomolinos, in the southwest of the region.

Localities that have doubled their population in a decade and where the middle class has settled. Yesterday’s debacle of Ciudadanos has had a direct effect on the result of the PP. The transfer of the vote has led the Diaz Ayuso list to engulf 20 points of the oranges, at least six from the PSOE and new voters with a participation of 80%.

SOME FIGURES: 3. 4% Diaz Ayuso obtained in Villa de Vallecas, almost triple the number of votes in 2019. 61% of the votes in the Salamanca district went to the PP, with a participation of 81%. 84% It was the participation in Pozuelo, the great bastion of the PP where yesterday it devastated again.

Torrejón de Ardoz The blue island of Henares

This city in the east of Madrid (131,000 inhabitants) has become a mirror of the electoral map of the community. In 2019 it reproduced the result of the ideological blocs quite similarly: 46.6% for PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos and 50.7% for PP (first party), Ciudadanos and Vox.

The other differential factor is that Torrejón is the only large municipality in the Henares corridor in which the popular ones snatched the victory from the Socialists two years ago, in line with the loose majority obtained by the mayor of the town, the popular Ignacio Vázquez , in the municipal elections of 2019. Yesterday, following the general results, the PP swept away 45% of the votes and won not only the votes of Citizens, it scratched the PSOE and also the abstentionists who returned to the polls.

Pozuelo de Alarcón The great conservative bastion

The municipality of the country with the highest per capita income continues to be a safe value for the PP. Pozuelo (76,000 inhabitants) forms, together with its neighbors Majadahonda, Las Rozas and Boadilla del Monte, to the northwest of the community, the blue belt par excellence. In 2019 the popular ones were the most voted party (36%) despite the growth of Ciudadanos (24%). And, together with Vox, the center-right bloc reached 73% of the votes. Two years later, and a pandemic through, this same block yesterday got 78% of the votes with a huge turnout: 84% of those registered.

Díaz Ayuso’s list improved its result 25 points (61%), Vox remained as the second force (11%) and Cs lost almost 20 points (it stayed at 4%).