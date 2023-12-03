Taha Hasib (Abu Dhabi)

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in its twenty-eighth edition, now being held in the Emirates, is an opportunity to highlight development experiences that were able to develop their economic plans to be more consistent with the steps required to confront climate change, or adhere to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement. In Africa, Rwanda has succeeded, through Vision 2020, in achieving unprecedented development progress. The city of Kigali has become the cleanest and safest capital in Africa, and Rwanda has become the most developed country on the African continent.

John Mirengi, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UAE, says: We applaud the UAE’s efforts to unite the world with the aim of the promising COP producing tangible results. Rwanda has confidence that COP28 will lead to ambitious climate action and reaffirm collective resolve to address climate change for the benefit of current and future generations. Meringue added: Rwanda has positioned itself as an advocate for climate action, and we look forward to participating and working with partners in COP28.

Al-Ittihad interviewed Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mugomaryai, Rwanda’s Minister of Environment, to tell her country’s experience in green growth, and how this East African country developed its economic policy to keep pace with the global effort to address climate change. Teddy Mugabo, CEO of the Rwanda Green Fund, participated in the dialogue. .

Rwanda Vision 2050

Regarding the steps taken by Rwanda and its ambitions in climate action and the green economy, Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mugomaryai stressed that Rwanda’s vision for the year 2050 is for its economy to become carbon neutral and able to adapt to climate change. This is in line with our National Transformation Strategy, facilitating cross-sector coordination for the smooth implementation of environmental policies and regulations. Our climate action plan aims to reduce emissions by 38% by 2030 compared to business as usual, which equates to a significant reduction in these emissions of 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide. The strategy focuses on green growth and climate resilience, while promoting Rwanda’s development path that is climate resilient and encourages green economic innovation. In addition, the Strategy and Climate Action Plan guide our national investment policy to ensure coherence between Rwanda’s development goals and its climate targets, says Mugomaryaye.

Regarding Rwanda’s expectations for the results of the Conference of the Parties, the Rwandan Minister of Environment stressed that Rwanda’s active participation in previous COPs is useful in highlighting the country as an ideal destination for green investments. The ongoing COP28 conference is seen as an opportunity to catalyze a stronger commitment to ambitious climate action while showcasing the diverse green investment opportunities within Rwanda. We look forward to launching new initiatives and forming partnerships that support the Rwanda Climate Action Plan. The United Arab Emirates, as the sponsor of this high-level conference, is an important partner. Therefore, we aim to further strengthen and expand this strong partnership.

Rwandan Environment Minister Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mugomaryai hopes that Rwanda will witness a reshaping of the structure of global climate financing, moving from small projects to large long-term investments that work to strengthen existing mechanisms. She added: “Our focus is on facilitating partnerships between the public and private sectors and attracting private sector investments. In addition, policy reforms to address the challenges caused by climate change and capacity development initiatives are vital to mitigate the risks associated with climate change.”

Green growth strategy

Teddy Mugabo, CEO of the Rwanda Green Fund, noted that the “Green Growth and Climate Strategy” is a guide for national policy and planning in an integrated manner, with the aim of making climate change considerations the dominant trend in all sectors of the economy. This strategic position seeks to enable Rwanda to access international finance and investments, which is critical for achieving climate resilience and activating low-carbon development pathways. Our strategy focuses on four areas, each focusing on two practical programmes, covering sectors such as agriculture, tourism, energy, urban transformation, industry and natural resource management.

Emission reduction plan

Regarding the evaluation of Rwanda’s experience and its efforts to adhere to the outcomes of the Paris Climate Agreement, Teddy Mugabo, CEO of the “Rwanda Green Fund”, confirmed that in 2020, Rwanda was the first country in Africa to update its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, also known as the Action Plan. climatic. Through this ambitious plan, Rwanda aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030 compared to business as usual and improve its ability to adapt to climate change.

Climate finance

Mugabo added that Rwanda’s active participation in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) partnership has enabled the country to accelerate the implementation of the climate action plan by supporting preparedness and developing a range of projects aimed at attracting public and private climate finance. Reducing emissions and adapting to climate change improves lives and creates new opportunities for green growth and sustainable development

Mugabo indicated that, as part of Rwanda’s efforts to stimulate climate action, in November 2022, it launched the “Ireme Invest” program, which is a $100 million mechanism to enhance the private sector’s access to green financing. The facility will increase the private sector’s contribution to Rwanda’s response to climate change. In February this year, Rwanda launched the Intego mechanism for Nationally Determined Contributions, a €46 million mechanism created to support climate action in the public sector. Last June, Rwanda launched its revised Green Growth and Climate Change Resilience Strategy, which has been updated to align with Vision 2050 and will serve as Rwanda’s long-term low-emissions development strategy.