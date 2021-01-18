A group of scientists identified for the first time the presence of a non-tobacco plant in the ancient containers with medicinal substances that the Mayans used.

Researchers at Washington State University detected mexican marigold (Tagetes lucida) in waste taken from 14 miniature Mayan ceramic vessels.

Originally buried more than 1,000 years ago in the Yucatan peninsula In Mexico, the containers also contain chemical traces present in two types of cured and dried tobacco, Nicotiana tabacum and N. rustica.

Researchers at Washington State University detected Mexican marigold (Tagetes lucida). Photo: Wikipedia

The research team, led by Washington State University anthropology postdoc Mario Zimmermann, believes that Mexican calendula was mixed with tobacco to make smoking more pleasant.

The discovery of the contents of the vessels provides a clearer picture of the practices of use of medicinal substances of the ancient Mayans. The research, which was published in Scientific Reports, also paves the way for future studies investigating other types of psychoactive and non-psychoactive plants that were smoked, chewed or inhaled among the Maya and other pre-Columbian societies.

“While it has been established that tobacco was commonly used throughout the Americas before and after contact, the evidence for other plants used for medicinal or religious purposes remained largely unexplored,” Zimmermann explained in a release. And he detailed: “The analysis methods developed in collaboration between the Department of Anthropology and the Institute of Biological Chemistry give us the ability to research drug use in the ancient world like never before“.

A novel method

The work of Zimmermann and his colleagues was made possible with a new method of analysis based on the metabolomics which can detect thousands of plant compounds or metabolites in waste collected from containers, pipes, bowls and other archaeological artifacts. The compounds can then be used to identify which plants were consumed.

One of the miniature Mayan ceramic vessels where they found the remains of medicinal substances. Photo: WSU

Previously, the identification of ancient plant residues relied on the detection of a limited number of biomarkers, such as nicotine, anabasine, cotinine, and caffeine.

“The problem with this is that while the presence of a biomarker like nicotine shows that tobacco was smoked, it doesn’t tell you what else was consumed or stored in the artifact,” said David Gang, a professor at the WSU Institute of Biological Chemistry and co-author of the study. “Our approach not only tells you, yes, you found the plant you are interested in, it can also tell you what else was being consumed.”

Zimmermann helped unearth two of the ceremonial vessels that were used for analysis in spring 2012. At the time, he was working on an excavation run by the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico on the outskirts of Mexico. Merida, where a contractor discovered evidence of a Mayan archaeological site while clearing land for a new housing complex.

Zimmermann and a team of archaeologists used GPS equipment to divide the area into a checkerboard-like grid. They then made their way through the dense jungle in search of small mounds and other telltale signs of ancient buildings where the remains of important people such as the shamans.

The team of archaeologists working in Mexico. Photo: WSU

“When we find something really interesting like an intact container, it gives us a sense of joy,” Zimmermann said. “Usually we are lucky if we find a jade bead. There are literally tons of pottery sherds, but complete vessels are rare and offer great potential for interesting research“.

Zimmermann said that the research team is currently in negotiations with various institutions in Mexico to obtain access to older containers in the region that they can analyze for plant residues.

Another project they are currently carrying out is to search for organic residues preserved in the dental plaque of ancient human remains.

