Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti are ready to start a new life together. Here are their projects.

A few days ago for Pearl Vatiero Big Brother won and this allowed her to return to her normal life. Leaving the program the girl was reunited with her ex-boyfriend Mirko, with whom she seems to want to start a new coexistence.

Mirko and Perla at Gf

Here's what the couple needs after the notoriety of the last period.

Perla Vatiero and the revenge at Big Brother after participating in Tempation Island

Pearl Vatiero she is a girl who has achieved popularity in a completely unexpected way in the last year. She and her boyfriend Mirko Brunetti they have in fact decided to leave for Temptation Island to test their love.

The journey of feelings, however, did not have the desired effect, as the two broke up and began a relationship with the tempters Igor and Greta. Perla's turned out to be mostly a flash in the pan while Mirko and Greta had more serious intentions.

Perla and MIrko

Mirko Brunetti was then contacted by Big Brother to enter as a competitor in the program Alfonso Signorini. Here the first problems arose with Greta, who entered the reality show a few weeks later. The two then realized that they no longer loved each other and decided to follow their own path while remaining on good terms.

When Perla entered the house in December, things changed, as she and Mirko gradually got closer and understood that they were made for each other. Perla also had the opportunity to make herself known to the public at home, which is why she was the one WIN the broadcast last Monday.

The new life of Perla and Mirko: the first words after the end of Big Brother

Fans of the couple couldn't wait to see the release of Pearl from the house of Big Brother to find out what would happen between her and Mirko. When the girl was elected as the winner of this edition, Mirko he took a big leap and immediately ran to her to hug and kiss her.