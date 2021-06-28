James said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the United States will not hesitate to protect its interests in Iraq, adding: “These strikes were a deterrent from the recent attacks,” referring to the attacks on American forces in Iraq by pro-Iranian factions. .

The spokesman added: “The United States considers Iraq as a partner, and it is worth noting that we are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.”

In response to a question about the withdrawal from different places in the Middle East, he said: “It is too early to speculate on the future. What can He said that America, and not only America, but more than 80 countries and international organizations, are involved in addressing the challenges in this region.

James pointed out that the international coalition He has made many achievements over the past years, noting that “Coordinated and joint efforts make us go a long way, and we will continue these efforts to achieve other goals.”

Regarding the Syrian file, the US State Department spokesman said that his country “supports the Syrian people,” and that “there is no alternative to a political solution to defuse the crisis.”

He added, “We will make joint and diplomatic efforts to address the many issues and challenges in this country. We are in a very important stage, which is the stage of achieving stability.”

James also spoke about the nuclear deal with Iran, explaining: “We have high hopes for an agreement. We want compliance in exchange for compliance.”

He continued, “Now we are focused on that, and we are consulting with our partners and allies. The American position will not change and we are seeking to reach an agreement on this issue.”