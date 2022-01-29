Austin said, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “Yesterday, I received the UAE Ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al-Otaiba, at the Pentagon to discuss the recent Houthi attacks against the UAE, which caused civilian casualties and threatened the US and UAE armed forces stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base.”

He added, “We expressed our strong condemnation of the attacks on January 17 and 24 in the UAE, and we also expressed our commitment to cooperate with the UAE in protecting its territories.”

The UAE Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of its air defenses two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Before the two ballistic missiles, the Houthi attack targeted a fuel depot belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” in the Musaffah Industrial Area, as well as an area of ​​Abu Dhabi International Airport that is still under construction.

The attack resulted in the killing of two Indians and a Pakistani, and 6 people were injured in the oil and gas facility when a fire caused fuel tanks to explode.

The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks that targeted the UAE, calling in its statement for the need to hold the perpetrators of these terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice.