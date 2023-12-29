The immigration situation in the United States has been a topic of debate in recent times, affecting not only the American Union but also its neighbor to the south, Mexico, which is why the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and a high-level US delegation, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken They met to address the growing migration phenomenon.

Given the speculations that arose in this regard, The Mexican president rejected that the intention of the meeting was to impose greater immigration controls in the Latin American country. “They know very well what our proposals are, that the causes must be addressed. The ideal is to help the poor, we are doing it,” he said, according to statements reproduced by Telemundo. He emphasized that Greater support from the United States government is necessary for the countries of America and the Caribbean, so that better living conditions are achieved.

After the meeting, the Mexican president commented that agreement was reached to reopen US border crossings that had been temporarily closed by the Biden administration. Thus, it will be possible to redirect staff to process migrants. In this regard, López Obrador also said: “There is more and more movement at the borders, on the bridges and that is why we have to be vigilant so that the crossings are not closed, and that agreement was reached.”

It should be said that the US Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, also participated in the meeting; President Joe Biden's security advisor, Elizaberth Sherwood-Randall, among others. On behalf of Mexico, Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena was present; the secretary of security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; the Secretary of National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán.

What the governments of Mexico and the United States said about the meeting

In a joint statement issued by both countries It was stated that the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic immigrants who are undocumented had been discussed. for several years and of the beneficiaries of the DACA program. In addition, They assured that they have a shared commitment to orderly, humanitarian and regular migration.

According to what was shared, during the meeting the representatives of both countries spoke about attention to the causes that cause migration. In this regard, the Mexican president insisted that greater support should be allocated to countries where people have to leave their towns to look for work.

Illegal immigration has increased.

For its part, a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council described the trip as productive and said that The Mexican president has taken new and important measures to enforce the law regarding migration. Even so, they pointed out that both nations need to continue working on the issue.

Based on the above, In January 2024, Mexican officials will travel to the US to continue discussions on how to stem the influx of migration. Progress will then be assessed and further measures taken, including the cooperation necessary to weaken human trafficking and criminal networks.