“The ceasefire that was reached last month between Israel and Hamas is still very fragile,” Wencesland said during a Security Council session.

“The United Nations is working closely with all relevant parties, including Egypt, to consolidate the ceasefire and allow urgent humanitarian access,” he added.

“I urge all parties to refrain from unilateral steps and provocations, and to take steps to reduce tensions and allow these efforts to succeed,” the international envoy said.

“Everyone must do their part to facilitate the ongoing discussions to stabilize the situation and avoid another devastating escalation in Gaza,” he added.

Weeks ago, Israel and Hamas and Islamic Jihad agreed to a ceasefire, after Egyptian efforts succeeded in persuading the two sides to calm down.

The approval came after days of escalation and confrontations between Israel and the armed Palestinian factions. Against the backdrop of the threat to expel Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in favor of Jewish settlers.

Valley The bloody escalation in the killing of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and the injury of 1900 others in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the Israeli raids and shelling

While the rockets of Hamas and other armed factions in the Gaza Strip killed 12 people, including two children and a soldier, and wounded 336 on the Israeli side.