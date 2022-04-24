Standing inside Kyiv’s famous 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral, he said in a video speech that Ukraine would overcome the darkness brought by the war.

“We still believe that Ukraine will be victorious again, and we are all convinced that no evil or any group will destroy us,” he added, wearing a khaki-colored uniform that has distinguished his appearance since the Russian invasion.

He continued, “We are facing difficult times, and on this day most of us are not wearing bright clothes, but we are fighting for a bright idea.”

On Sunday, the country witnessed a modest celebration of Easter, exactly two months after the start of the Russian invasion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin describes as a “special military operation”.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Lugansk region, said seven churches there were destroyed by the war.

While it was usual for churches to fill up at night and in the morning for Easter services, this year the authorities have asked churches to reduce attendance due to fears that they will be targeted by rockets.

Local officials said that at least 213 children were killed in the war so far, including a 3-month-old baby, in strikes, Saturday, on the southern city of Odessa, while Russia denied targeting civilians.

On Thursday, Zelensky said Russia had rejected an offer to declare a truce during the Easter holiday.

Ukraine said on Saturday that Russia had resumed its assault on the last defenders holed up inside a steel plant in Mariupol.

“Do not forget about Mariupol and the heroes defending it,” Zelensky said in his Sunday prayers. “It is possible to break down walls, but it is impossible to break the pillar on which the spirit of our fighters rests, the spirit of the whole country.”