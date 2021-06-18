The official spokesman for the Court of Appeal in Tunis, Habib Tarkhani, said, on Thursday, that the attorney general at the Court of Appeal “authorized the public prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Tunis to take all necessary measures and follow-up,” regarding what was included in the statement of the head of state.

These researches were launched, following the action taken by the Acting Minister of Justice, who, on Thursday, authorized the General Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Tunis “to conduct the necessary research and investigations into what was raised and what is being circulated regarding the attempted assassination of the President of the Republic on June 15, and to carry out the necessary follow-ups. In light of this,” as stipulated in Chapter 23 of the Penal Code.

It is noteworthy that the President of the Republic, Qais Saeed, said during his meeting last Tuesday, with a number of former heads of government, in the presence of the current Prime Minister, Hisham Al-Mashishi, that “whoever is a patriot who believes in the will of his people does not go abroad secretly in search of a way to remove the President of the Republic in any way, even by assassination.” .