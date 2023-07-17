Jose Ignacio, son of Barbara TorresHe attended the elimination gala of La Casa de Los Famosos México, where he went with everything to all his mother’s haters, as he was very affected by all the rude things they said about the Televisa actress.

And it is that when Barbara Torres came out of the reality show as the sixth outher son immediately came to hug her and then take the cameras and ask everyone not to be rude to her mother: “I want to say something now that I am on the air, I want to say something, I want to say something about this woman, if He said a lot on social networks and a lot was said outside and a lot was said inside and I had never really heard such ugly things and I ask that just as we all have a mother on social networks that mine be respected that is the only thing I ask ” his son commented.

As expected, many admired the bravery of the son of Barbara Torres assuring that no one likes to talk about their mother, for which they congratulated the young man who looked too sad throughout the reality show gala.

The son of Bárbara Torres defended his mother first of all / screenshot

But that’s not all, because many really got the position shown by the son of Barbara Torreswho for many made it clear that the love of mother and son is the strongest despite the war that was experienced in networks.

“The child closed my mouth, I won’t say anything more about Barbara”, “The others also have a mother and children (some). It seems that they behaved up to the task, respecting themselves and their family”, “the game is over and That beautiful child stole our hearts, and so mother cleans her, I no longer remember anything bad about her,” the networks write.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp