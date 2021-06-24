“My work as an addiction psychiatrist did not have any kind of interference with the fatal outcome (of Maradona), which is what hurt us all,” Diaz told reporters as he emerged from the public prosecutor’s office in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

He added, “It must be pointed out that there was no kind of criminal plan to kill Maradona as it was said. The death was caused by a clinical environment unrelated to a psychological problem,” noting that during the treatment “there was no legal or illegal drug use” and Maradona was ” in his full mental capacity.

Diaz is the fifth member of the medical team called to this office which has opened a “manslaughter with aggravating circumstances” investigation to determine whether the former Argentine soccer star was “left to his fate” to suffer the slow torment of a lack of adequate care.

Diaz stressed that his work was aimed at “helping” the 1986 world champion and “trying to allow him to finally overcome the addiction that has plagued him for several decades”.

“I think that goal was achieved despite the very unfortunate death. We were on the path of good teamwork: achieving this recovery was hard work, it required a lot of effort and Maradona was ready to do it.”

The psychiatrist justified the decision to move Maradona to a home because “he did not meet the criteria for being placed in a drug rehabilitation center.”

Seven people are under investigation in the case of the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona last November, as they face charges of premeditated murder.

The medical staff who was supervising Maradona’s health, including the neurosurgeon, Maradona’s private physician, Leopoldo Luque, and psychiatrist Augustina Kosachev, face between 8 and 25 years in prison if convicted.

A source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s office, which is leading the investigation, said the indictment is based on the findings of a panel of experts into Maradona’s death of a heart attack last year.

The commission’s report, published on May 1, concluded that Maradona did not receive adequate medical care and was “leaved to his fate” by his treatment team prior to his death, which led to “inappropriate treatment” that contributed to his slow death.

The 70-page report indicated that the medical committee in charge of the investigation, at the request of the judiciary regarding the last hours of the Argentine star, determined that Maradona “began to die at least 12 hours before his death” and endured “a period of long torment”, after undergoing surgery in Brain after a blood clot.

Consequently, the accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must be brought before an investigation.

Two of Maradona’s five daughters, Giannina (31 years old) and Jana (24 years old), had started the lawsuit, after they blamed Loki for the deteriorating health of their father.

Prosecutors obtained a series of audio messages showing that the medical team was aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychotropic drugs and marijuana in the last months of his life.

Among the conclusions of the report, the medical council said that the “signs of danger to life” shown by the former Napoli and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his last weeks was “marred by shortcomings and irregularities.”

The accusations come alongside another case, relating to Maradona’s disputed inheritance, involving his five children, siblings and former lawyer Matias Morla.