Abdel Sayed, who is the director of one of the 100 best films in the history of Egyptian cinema, “Kit Kat”, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that he is proud of this honor, especially since the Carthage Festival is an important regional festival that he respects and appreciates.

But at the same time, he revealed that he would not be able to attend his honor during the festival’s activities this month; Given the circumstances of his illness, especially that his health condition does not allow him to travel at the present time, he added: “I would have liked to attend, and I appreciate the festival’s keenness to honor me, but my health does not allow.”

Carthage Days Festival

– An annual film festival held in Tunisia, which was launched in the year 1966.

– The oldest film festival in Africa and the Arab world.

– The 33rd session will be held from October 29 to November 5, 2022.

Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honor for the festival in its next session.

The number of countries participating in the new edition of the festival is 72 countries.

44 films are competing for the official competition awards (including 12 feature films).

The festival celebrates Arab and African cinematic creativity and openness to the Mediterranean and the world.

Special honors and celebrations

The festival celebrates the Egyptian director Daoud Abdel Sayed, with the screening of his two films The Search for Sayed Marzouk, produced in 1990, starring Nour El-Sharif, Athar Al-Hakim, Lucy, Ali Hassanein and Shawky Shamikh, and “Citizen, Informer and Thief” produced in 2001, starring Khaled Abu Al-Naga, Hend Sabry and Salah Abdel Allah.

The festival’s list of honors includes, in addition to the Egyptian Daoud Abdel Sayed, honoring the name of the Tunisian artist Hisham Rostom, the Tunisian director Kulthum Bernaz, the Algerian director Yamina Bashir Chouikh, the Moroccan director Mohamed Abdel Rahman Al-Tazi, and the Ivorian actress Naki Si Savani.

in the verdict of retiring

In a related context, Daoud, who had previously announced his retirement at the beginning of this year, stated that he is practically “retiring,” given that he has not worked since his presentation of the movie “Extraordinary Capabilities”, which was shown in 2015 starring Khaled Abu Al-Naga and Naglaa Badr, written and directed by Daoud. Abdul Sayed.

When asked about the existence of new cinematic projects of his own that were “not implemented” as previously announced, he indicated that this was earlier, but now he does not have any new projects.

current movie scene

Abdel-Sayed had previously stated that he “cannot deal with the type of films that the audience currently prefers, which they are looking for for entertainment and not to discuss the issues that he used to raise in his works,” as he put it.

In his statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website, the prominent Egyptian director answered a question regarding the current situation of Egyptian cinema and comparing it with “beautiful time films,” explaining that “there is no such thing as a beautiful time, because there is no era closed to (monopolizing) this description. And that each era has its own characteristics and conditions.

Daoud Abdel Sayed

– Egyptian director and author, born on November 23, 1946.

He started his life as an assistant director in some important films, such as: The Earth, The Man Who Lost His Shadow, and Illusions of Love.

– Among his most important cinematic works: Tramps, Kit Kat, Land of Fear, Thief of Joy, Citizen, Detective, Thief, Letters of the Sea, and finally Extraordinary Abilities.

– Among his works in the documentary cinema are: “The Will of a Wise Man in Village Affairs and Education,” “Working in the Field,” and “On People, Prophets, and Artists.”

Earlier, Daoud Abdel-Sayed had stated in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that “the general atmosphere does not allow him to work, he and others, and to present new works.”

He stressed at the time that his retirement from directing “will not affect his appearance in art festivals, and that he will appear as long as the need arises”, but he reiterated that he “does not like parties and appearing just to appear.”