ANDn January there was the Lenai orgiastic party, in which women danced madly and had sex to achieve Dionysian ecstasy.

In the time of Pericles, luxury prostitutes, called ‘hetairas’, were invited to dinners that could lead to great orgies in which the most coveted slaves participated in the general revelry. Stripped to a great extent of their primitive ritual symbolism, these dinners were attended by the cream of Athenian society to philosophize, eat, drink mercilessly and indulge in carnal pleasures.

The wealthy merchants invited into their homes the most popular figures of the city, such as the playwright Sophocles, the sculptor Phidias, the most beautiful hetairas in Athens or successful businessmen, such as Hippodamus of Miletus, who wore rich robes and had hair adorned with gold dust.

The Roman Senate approved a decree in the year 186 a. C. to end the bacchanalia, but did not succeed



The names of the most famous hetairas have reached our days thanks to the testimony of philosophers and artists, such as the sculptor Praxíteles, who was overwhelmed by the beauty of Phryne, who managed to raise his rate by showing his charms only twice a year, when she bathed naked at the Poseidon and Eleusinian festivals, when people flocked to the beach to contemplate her beauty.

With the passage of time, these rituals passed to Rome as the ‘bacchanalia’ of the Bona Dea, in honor of Bacchus, the Roman Dionysus. They were festive days in which only women participated. They went in procession to Mount Aventine, consumed alcohol and hallucinogens and danced, but the height of the party was the erotic practices among them. Later, the rite admitted men and was transformed into nightly feasts in honor of Bacchus. They were celebrated in the houses and the participants ingested large amounts of wine, which disinhibited them to have sex.

The most powerful Romans organized these parties where business and political conspiracies were hatched, which caused the reaction of the Senate, which approved a decree in 186 BC. C. to try to end them. But the bacchanalia continued to be practiced.

Demosthenes, an important Greek orator and politician, claimed that man should enjoy a concubine to spend the day and a courtesan to keep fit.

The poet Juvenal described the festivities of the Bona Dea as true sexual orgies where the wine and the sound of the flute excited the servants of Priapus and the women of the most ancient ancestry.