The Ris Carabinieri found useful elements in Filippo Turetta's car to understand how Giulia Cecchettin died. The results of the analyzes conducted will be used in court

THE Carabinieri of the Ris conducted analyzes on the Fiat Grande Punto, Filippo Turetta's car with whom he escaped, first charging Giulia Cecchettin. The clues that were found inside his car could provide useful information on what happened to Giulia and how the young 22-year-old girl from Vigonovo lost her life.

On the back seat of Filippo Turetta's black Fiat Grande Punto, the Ris Carabinieri found many traces of blood. The investigations into the femicide of Giulia Cecchettin continue, to understand how the 22-year-old student died.

Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend is guilty of what happened. After being arrested in Germany, where he was fleeing, the police extradited him to Italy. He is currently in prison in Verona and is under investigation for voluntary homicide and kidnapping.

The clues and traces found by the Ris Carabinieri could help the prosecution to find other aggravating factors for the young woman's femicide, such as cruelty and premeditation. All aggravating circumstances that could cost him a life sentence.

The car into which the boy allegedly forcibly loaded his ex, then took her life and dumped her lifeless body near the Barcis lakebefore fleeing towards Northern Europe, has been in Italy since 15 December, already partly analyzed by the Res.

The Ris Carabinieri found many traces of blood in Filippo Turetta's car

In the passenger compartment of the black Fiat Punto the Carabinieri found everything traces of blood. Giulia Cecchettin died from bleeding following a wound on her neck caused by a stab wound that severed her basilar arteries.

The Carabinieri will have to establish whether the stab wounds were inflicted inside the car. Bloodstain pattern analysis will be used, a technique that studies the shape and trajectory of blood. However, we are awaiting the green light from the prosecutor and also the results of the investigations of the objects found in the car: a knife, black bags, the telephone and scotch tape.